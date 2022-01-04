Serena Williams Turns The Heat Up In A Bodycon Mini Dress You Must See











January 03, 2022 – 20:29 GMT





Matthieu moore



Serena Williams still looks flawless and she showed it off again in a tight mini dress



Serena Williams is a fashion goddess, even having her own fashion line, and the star showcased one of the most glorious items on Monday.

DISCOVER: Serena Williams designed a minimalist home without input from husband Alexis – inside

The tennis superstar posed a storm in a gorgeous bodycon mini dress that accentuated her figure perfectly. She took two poses for the shoot, one showing her back to the camera as she turned her head, while another saw her adopt a more alluring pose as she beamed into the photo with her luscious hair falling behind her. She had gorgeous makeup on, as well as a tennis bracelet on one of her arms.

Loading the player …

WATCH: Serena Williams stuns in animal print swimsuit on tropical vacation

Although not appearing in the shared photos, the dress features a built-in garter mask and earrings, and its sleeveless design means it’s perfect for layering over other items.

SEE: Serena Williams looks unreal in jaw-dropping new swimsuit pic

MORE: Serena Williams Stuns In A Comfy Black Mini Dress But Fans Are Obsessed With Her Boots

In the caption, the fashion label wrote: “Serena in the Vicki Gaiter dress. Fully lined. Bodycon fit. Built-in mask. Tap to buy.”

And fans were left mostly speechless by the jaw-dropping shooting, with many only able to post heart and flame emojis.

But some have left flattering comments for the superstar, one of them enthused: “What a bomb, “and another added:”The complete package, “and a third posted:”I think Serena is getting old inside out. “

Serena seduced in the minidress

Her jaw-dropping dress is currently available on her website for $ 90, but it can be paid off in four interest-free installments of $ 22.50.

Serena knows how to make a fashion statement, and she proved it in late 2021 as herself and her sister Venus Williams paired in a pair of white mini dresses.

WOW: Serena Williams Stuns In Leg-Lengthening Miniskirt On Luxury Private Plane

SEE: Serena Williams poses a storm in a flirty minidress

Each wore a similarly crafted white dress, Venus’s featuring a plunging neckline and a more solid white, while Serena’s had a floral pattern.

The cuts hug their curves and showcase their incredibly toned legs, even with sheer details in the patterns.

Vicki gaiter dress in beige, $ 90.00, Serena

They each struck up a pose with their outfits as they were ready to face the day, with Venus captioning the photo: “Still paired up after all this time xoxo @serenawilliams.”

MORE: Serena Williams looks pretty in pink in shy new pic that has fans in love

SEE: Serena Williams models her favorite basics from her clothing line and fans love it

Serena shared the snapshot on her own Instagram Story along with a few heart emojis, and fans were quick to listen to the comments to adore them both.

“I love these dresses,” one wrote, while another said, “Legends in the truest sense of the word,” and many more just dropped flame, heart and heart emojis. crown.

Read more HELLO! American stories here

Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. SALVATION! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.