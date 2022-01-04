Fashion
Serena Williams Turns The Heat Up In A Bodycon Mini Dress You Must See
Matthieu moore
Serena Williams still looks flawless and she showed it off again in a tight mini dress
Serena Williams is a fashion goddess, even having her own fashion line, and the star showcased one of the most glorious items on Monday.
The tennis superstar posed a storm in a gorgeous bodycon mini dress that accentuated her figure perfectly. She took two poses for the shoot, one showing her back to the camera as she turned her head, while another saw her adopt a more alluring pose as she beamed into the photo with her luscious hair falling behind her. She had gorgeous makeup on, as well as a tennis bracelet on one of her arms.
Although not appearing in the shared photos, the dress features a built-in garter mask and earrings, and its sleeveless design means it’s perfect for layering over other items.
In the caption, the fashion label wrote: “Serena in the Vicki Gaiter dress. Fully lined. Bodycon fit. Built-in mask. Tap to buy.”
And fans were left mostly speechless by the jaw-dropping shooting, with many only able to post heart and flame emojis.
But some have left flattering comments for the superstar, one of them enthused: “What a bomb, “and another added:”The complete package, “and a third posted:”I think Serena is getting old inside out. “
Serena seduced in the minidress
Her jaw-dropping dress is currently available on her website for $ 90, but it can be paid off in four interest-free installments of $ 22.50.
Serena knows how to make a fashion statement, and she proved it in late 2021 as herself and her sister Venus Williams paired in a pair of white mini dresses.
Each wore a similarly crafted white dress, Venus’s featuring a plunging neckline and a more solid white, while Serena’s had a floral pattern.
The cuts hug their curves and showcase their incredibly toned legs, even with sheer details in the patterns.
Vicki gaiter dress in beige, $ 90.00, Serena
BUY NOW
They each struck up a pose with their outfits as they were ready to face the day, with Venus captioning the photo: “Still paired up after all this time xoxo @serenawilliams.”
Serena shared the snapshot on her own Instagram Story along with a few heart emojis, and fans were quick to listen to the comments to adore them both.
“I love these dresses,” one wrote, while another said, “Legends in the truest sense of the word,” and many more just dropped flame, heart and heart emojis. crown.
