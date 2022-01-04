Fashion
Have you ever noticed that women’s jeans have smaller pockets? Fashion designer explains why
The pockets of women’s jeans are too small to even hold a phone properly.
Emily Keller, a fashion designer who worked in the industry for almost ten years, has now revealed the reason.
A pair of jeans is something you will find in everyone’s closet. There is no item of clothing other than jeans that can be paired or worn with anything. But have you ever wondered why jeans for women have smaller pockets than those designed for men? This annoys women a lot. But let’s try to find the reason for the change in the size of the pockets of men and women.
Emily Keller, a fashion designer who worked in the industry for almost ten years, has now revealed the reason.
Unlike the pockets of men’s jeans which can hold cell phones, wallets and keys, the pockets of women’s jeans are too small to even hold a phone properly.
Emily told social media site Quora that there are three possible reasons for small pockets in women’s jeans. The first reason could be a reason to save money. By keeping pocket sizes small, businesses make a lot of money. Brands don’t put pockets in women’s jeans because of this.
The second reason, which is linked to fashion trends, was also mentioned by Emily. Since today’s women’s jeans are body-hugging, the fashion expert explained that if pockets are added, the layer will be visible.
This could be the reason why women’s jeans don’t have pockets. The third and final reason, according to Emily, is that if a pocket is inserted into women’s jeans, the area in them will be stretched. Pocket space is also reduced as a result of this. However, Emily ultimately said the main reason was to cut costs. The rest are just excuses.
