Victoria Song is the face of Moncler Grenoble’s new capsule collection – WWD





READY FOR WINTER: After her role as co-host of the Moncler Mondogenius event last year with Alicia Keys, Victoria Song is now the face of Moncler Grenoble’s new capsule collection. The Chinese actress and singer appears in the images marking the line’s release while sporting some of the stylish and sports-inspired styles. Launched on Wednesday, the gender-neutral collection is defined by a classic palette of black and white undertones, studded with vibrantly colored details. The Mazod puffer jacket is the centerpiece of the range, while mid-layer options include a teddy bear fleece with a plush hood and a sweatshirt with a thermo-fiber fleece lined hood. Long-sleeved tops and daring T-shirts are also offered, as well as sweatpants with athletic nods like multi-colored side stripes as well as accessories like beanies and pom-pom hats. Victoria Song wearing the Moncler Grenoble capsule collection.

Courtesy of Moncler To mark the launch, Moncler also teamed up with Chinese art toy brand Pop Mart to create the limited edition “Mega Collection 1000% Space Molly x Moncler” doll. Iterations of the 70cm doll dressed in a futuristic outfit with the Moncler logo will adorn the windows of some Moncler boutiques in China. Priced between 205 euros and 1,300 euros, the capsule collection will be exclusively available in the Moncler stores of Harbin Charter, Shenyang Mixc, Beijing Sanlitun, Beijing China World, Shanghai Reel, Chengdu Swire (Tkl), Hong Kong Canton Road, Hangzhou Eurostreet and Hisense Square in Qingdao. In addition to these physical units, the line will be available worldwide on the brand’s e-commerce as well as on Mytheresa. The “Mega Collection 1000% Space Molly x Moncler” doll.

Courtesy of Moncler While Song was asked to present this product release, last month her Moncler Mondogenius co-host and 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer and producer Keys was the first personality the brand chose for the Moncler project. Select. This is a new digital service offered on the brand’s website where prominent names from the entertainment, fashion, sports and business worlds are invited by Moncler to handpick product selections for buyable editorials. SEE MORE : Moncler’s Remo Ruffini on Building a Community Moncler confident for year-end as nine-month sales exceed expectations Moncler enters Fortnite with the Alyx collaboration collection

