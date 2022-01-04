Fashion
Why Park Seo-joon has become the fashion industry’s latest obsession
The stars of Hallyu create the biggest buzz when it comes to anything to do with fashion. These well-dressed celebrities can drive their fans crazy with a simple OOTD (outfit of the day) post.
Park Seo-joon has had his fair share of social media attention. His Instagram account has more than 20 million followers.
The South Korean actor, known for appearing in many TV series, actively shares his fashion looks there, ranging from tight-fitting outfits to more casual but cool sets.
He says it’s a matter of convenience for him. His ability to switch from one glance to another depends on what is best for him to get through the day.
When on a schedule, I usually wear suits, but because it’s a tight fit, there are a few drawbacks in the activities, Park points out in an email interview.
That’s why I usually wear comfortable casual clothes. I also think the natural style can showcase the real me.
The 32-year-old was recently appointed Skechers Regional Brand Ambassador for Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand and Vietnam. He will lead the footwear brand’s campaigns.
Seen often wearing sneakers on his Instagram shots, he says it’s something that can complement his chameleon aesthetic.
It goes well with workout clothes, but I think it will go well with all styles of everyday life, whether it’s suits or casual wear, Park notes, regarding wearing a nice pair of sneakers in. his next TV commercial.
A fan favorite
Often seen on television, Park has made a name for himself. He played in Kill me, heal me, She was beautiful, Hwarang: the youth warrior poet, Fight for my way, What’s wrong with secretary Kim and Itaewon class.
That said, he made his debut in 2011 by appearing in singer-songwriter Bang Yong Guks’ music video. I remember. He also made forays into the movies.
Park is filming Concrete utopia, a thriller about the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that devastated Seoul.
This is in addition to having completed the filming of Wonders, the sequel to come from Captain marvel.
He is currently on the cover of South Koreas Marie Claire. During the photoshoot, he managed to achieve looks that are both classy and relaxed that totally underline his sophisticated and trendy side.
Park told the magazine that he tries to challenge himself with new things and takes pride in being a positive influence on someone.
Despite his busy schedule, he still thinks a lot about his loyal fans. For him, it’s about presenting himself in the best possible way, especially for those who try to emulate his style.
I think this opportunity brought me a little closer to the foreign fans. I’m so grateful for all the interest and support from people, he says of his recent appointment by Skechers.
I hope that Covid-19 will end soon and that there will be an opportunity to meet foreign fans in person. Even though we can’t meet in person, I hope I can show different sides of myself through different content.
