Fashion-tech predictions 2022 | Vogue Business





Fred Segal, the iconic Los Angeles boutique, took this concept and ran: In collaboration with the agency of experience creation metaverse Subnation, she has just launched Artcade, a store offering an NFT gallery, virtual goods and a streaming studio both on the Sunset Strip and in the metaverse; in-store items can be purchased with cryptocurrency via in-store QR codes. NFT, loyalty and legality NFTs will have a lifespan as loyalty or long-term membership cards that offer exclusive benefits and unique digital items that convey exclusivity and status. More product purchases will include both digital and physical items, with interoperability still emerging at best being a key conversation. Brands and consumers are prepared for the unexpected. Consumers are more willing to try unconventional brands, alternative means of purchase and innovative value systems like NFTs than they have been in the past 20 years, Forrester Reports. Brands will need to be aware of legal and ethical overruns and form metaverse teams to address trademark and copyright concerns, as well as future projects, in this new frontier. Already, Herms has decided to break his previous silence regarding the NFT illustrations inspired by his Birkin bag. Another NFT snafu of either a trademark or a trademark conflicting entity is likely, given the birth of the space. The pace of technological change often exceeds the adaptability of laws, says Gina Bibby, head of the global fashion technology practice at the law firm Withers. For IP owners, she adds, the metaverse presents itself in IP enforcement because the proper licensing and distribution agreements are not in place and the ubiquitous nature of the metaverse makes tracking more difficult offenders. Marketing strategies will be heavily affected as brands are still adapting to the iOS update that made spending on Facebook and Instagram less successful. Next year will be a time for brands to reset and invest in loyalty, says Jason Bornstein, director of venture capital firm Forerunner Ventures. It refers to customer data platforms and cashback payment methods as other incentive technologies. Expect limited access events online and offline, with NFTs or other tokens to allow entry. Luxury is rooted in exclusivity. As luxury goods become more ubiquitous and easier to access, people are turning to unique, non-replicable experiences to satisfy a desire for exclusivity, says Scott Clarke, vice president of industry. consumer products within the digital consulting firm Publicis Sapient. For luxury brands to gain an edge, it will be important to look beyond what has historically characterized these brands as luxury. To become a Vogue BusinessMember and receive the Technology Edit newsletter,Click here. Comments, questions or feedback? Write to us at [email protected]. More on this topic: What influencer marketing looks like in the metaverse The NFT “Baby Birkin” and the legal control of digital fashion Ray-Ban and Facebook launch smart glasses amid metaverse boom

