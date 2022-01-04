January 2022 sales – live: latest UK deals from Argos, Currys, JD sports and more





We have all the latest discounts as they fall, on fashion, tech, gaming and more (IndyBest) The New Year is in full swing and while many are using it as an opportunity to start new life goals, it’s also a great time to strike a good deal. The Black Friday and Boxing Day deals are over, but the January sale sees many of our favorite retailers slash their in-stock prices ahead of the launch of their new ranges for 2022. That means there are plenty of savings to be made on everything from headphones and coffeemakers to makeup and sneakers. From John Lewis & Associates at Boots and Curries, Asos, Very and Argos, the shopping event is one of the best times of the year to shop for big-ticket items at a low price. To save you a day of scrolling, we were on hand to help ease those January blues with our pick of the best deals. Follow our live coverage of the hottest deals as they drop. Read more: Show last update



1641295841 Dazzle until 2022 < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Astrid & Miyu) With celebrity fans ranging from Pippa Middleton to Chlo Lloyd, Astrid & Miyu quickly became jewelry lover’s favorites after Connie Nam founded the brand in her Notting Hill apartment, we even included it in our guide to jewelry lovers. jewelry stores worth their weight in gold. Eagle-eyed sale buyers can currently purchase the brand’s parts for up to 50% off in the January sale, with new models being added daily. These dangling earrings are reduced by 26, and since the charms are removable, they also convert into plain hoops. Mollie DaviesJanuary 4, 2022 11:30 AM 1641294041 Treat yourself to a bargain for a stay with Travelodge The budget hotel chain has almost 600 locations across the UK, so whether you want to travel across the country or want to stay overnight nearby, potential guests can take advantage of significant brand discounts in January. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Trip) Those who opt for an overnight stay can save 10% on their room when visiting before the end of March this year. And by booking two or more nights, guests can enjoy a 50% discount on the cheapest night of the stay. Don’t wait, because the case ends today at 5 p.m. Mollie DaviesJanuary 4, 2022 11:00 AM 1641292241 Save Over 65 Years On This De’Longhi Coffee Machine Dolce gusto by DeLonghi coffee machine: Was 99.99, now 34.00, Currys.fr < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Curry) Maybe you’re in the dry January month and just want to treat yourself, or maybe you just like a cup of coffee. Either way, a good coffee maker is pretty essential in any kitchen these days. Buyers give this dolce gusto compatible machine an average of four stars and love that there are over 50 types of drink pods available. We looked at a similar model of the brand in our guide to the best home brewers Last year. Mollie DaviesJanuary 4, 2022 10:30 a.m. 1641289433 Start the New Year off with a bang with this exceptional offer LG 1400 Spin Washer: Was 549.99, now 399.99, Currys.fr < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Curry) Looking to upgrade some of your home appliances this new year? Currys has thousands of brilliant offerings across the technology board, washing machines to vacuum cleaners. Grab this LG washing machine, as featured in Currys TV commercials, with a whopping savings of over $ 150 on today’s sale. Feel like a winner with an included 5 year warranty and several cool features like the ability to add items missed during the cycle. Mollie DaviesJanuary 4, 2022 9:43 AM 1641286031 Hello and welcome to another day of bargain hunting Hello again from your residents, buyers of the January sales. It may be January 4th, but they were back and ready to help you find a great deal on everything from a new mattress to a pair of AirPods. Without further ado, let’s go shopping! Eleanor jonesJanuary 4, 2022, 8:47 AM 1641229219 How to find the best deals in the january sale If you missed it, be sure to check out our buying guides dedicated to the January sales to discover our selection of the best offers and discounts: Sarah YoungJanuary 3, 2022 5:00 PM 1641225619 Get your dose of caffeine for less with 57% off Nespresso coffee machines Nespresso virto plus XN900840: Was 209.99, now 89.95, Amazon.com < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Nespresso) Nespresso makes some great coffee machines, and this one is currently at 57% off. A similar model landed a spot in our review of the best pod coffee machines, where our tester said it was incredibly easy to use, and a nice smooth cream wasn’t just limited to simple espresso and double but waiting for us even at the top of the huge (414ml) viola drink produced by the machine. From a single machine, you’ll have a choice of five different cup sizes ranging from espresso to viola as well as three different capsule sizes, from small to large. It really is a gift that continues to be given and that will make the WFH a little more enjoyable. Sarah YoungJanuary 3, 2022 4:00 PM 1641222019 Get the iPhone 13 pro for half the price with the January 2021 Threes sale Looking to upgrade your phone for 2022? Three offers a series of sales offers in January, slashing the first six months of a contract by up to 50% on a range of new devices. Apple iPhone 13 pro 128 GB: was 71 per month, now 35.50 per month, Three.co.uk < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Apple) Right now, you can get the Apple iPhone 13 pro 128GB with unlimited data and unlimited minutes for an upfront payment of $ 69 and then get six months at half the price, which is $ 35.50 per month. In addition, you will also receive three months of Apple TV when you enter into the deal. In our iPhone 13 pro review, our in-house expert praised the new camera, saying that all of the photographic improvements on their own were worth improving, made possible by a faster processor and better. camera sensors. Sarah YoungJanuary 3, 2022 3:00 PM 1641218419 Vacuum this Dyson V10 vacuum in January Do light work of your floors with Dysons V10 (was 399.99, now 299.99, Argos.fr), which currently has 25 percent off. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Dyson) While it might not be the newest model, the design is just as sleek, stylish, and economical as the newer brands. Ranked the best for large families in our guide to best cordless vacuum cleaners , our reviewer said: It’s easy to move along carpets and wooden floors, while the maximum setting has incredible suction. As the name suggests, it’s great for picking up animal hair from carpets and upholstery and we’ve found its direct drive cleaning head to be best for the job. They also loved that it doesn’t distract pets and is easy to charge, either by plugging it in or keeping it attached to the wall mount when not in use. Sarah YoungJanuary 3, 2022 2:00 PM 1641214819 Boost your dental hygiene with 60% off this Philips sonicare electric toothbrush When it comes to electric toothbrushes, it can be really hard to know what’s a good deal, especially with discounts of over half the price that are common at this time of year. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Amazon.co.uk) Amazon is offering 60% off this Philips sonicare device (was 249.99, now 99.99, Amazon.com), a very similar model from the same line was named the best buy in our roundup of electric toothbrushes. Complete with four modes, three intensities, a gum pressure sensor and Bluetooth connectivity, this is a sleek brush. Sarah YoungJanuary 3, 2022 1:00 PM IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions we earn income if you click on the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to distort our coverage. Reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

