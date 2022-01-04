Primark fans are “obsessed” with the cashmere dress but are completely distracted by one thing





For many, with the New Year comes the desire to start from scratch and create a whole new wardrobe. Colder weather demands heavy knits, comfortable layers of accessories, and warm coats. Primark believed they had the answer to our winter wardrobe woes with their recent Instagram post. READ MORE: London hospitals ban visitors as 1 in 10 NHS members fall ill on New Years Eve amid Omicron surge They shared the snap with their 9.2 million followers and fans were “obsessed” with the camel-colored dress. However, some have found one hilarious thing about the image to be distracting. The Main Street store captioned the post: “Our Camel Knit Midi Dress from The Primark Edit contains cashmere for a luxurious feel with added warmth. V-neck dress $ 25/30/33 #Primark # fashion.” Model wears a camel ribbed long sleeve knit dress in the photo. The dress has a blend of cashmere and looks warm and cozy – perfect for the colder months. The snap received over 12,000 likes and seemed to appeal to fans. One customer wrote: “I need this dress. Absolutely gorgeous” while another called it “beautiful”. “Obsessed with it,” said one fan. Another commented on the outfit, calling it: “So simple and elegant.” However, while fans loved the dress, some people found one thing awkward about the post. Eagle-eyed shoppers found the model’s pose especially fun. They thought the pose, with the model’s hands placed on her stomach, gave the impression that she had a stomach ache. One of them said: “First thought: she has a terrible stomach ache. “ Another commented: “Unbelievable stomach cramp pose. Finally, one fan joked: “The rules are about to begin …”



Do you want to stay on top of the latest news, views, features and opinions from all over the city? MyLondon’s brilliant newsletter, The 12, is packed with all the latest news to keep you entertained, informed and uplifted. You will receive 12 stories straight to your inbox at around 12 noon. It’s the perfect read for lunch. And what’s more, it’s FREE! The MyLondon team are telling stories of London to Londoners. Our journalists cover all the news you need – from city hall to your local streets, so you never miss a moment. Don’t waste time and sign up for The 12 newsletter here. Buyers can find the neutral-colored knit dress at Primark stores across the country. The item is made of cashmere which gives it a soft and luxurious feel and it costs only 25. What do you think of the outfit? Let us know in the comments. Do you think we should write a story? Get in touch [email protected] . Want more MyLondon? Sign up for our daily newsletters for all the latest and greatest from all over London here.





