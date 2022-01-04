Illinois men’s basketball heads to Minnesota after recovering from COVID-19 outbreak on program





For the first time since Dec. 22, a resounding 88-63 win over Missouri, Ill. Is back. But after ending their three-game losing streak in the Braggin Rights game and with players returning home for the Christmas break, the Illini saw their momentum stop quickly with 10 players testing positive in routine testing. once the team members have returned to campus. It was a very different Christmas break, Underwood said. We did very, very little activity, the guys that were positive, and we had 10 in our group that were positive, so they didn’t do anything. They were isolated and stuck in their apartments. I was trying to get them to come back by touching a basketball. With one game canceled and another rescheduled, Illinois will play their first game of 2022 in Minneapolis, where they face Minnesota on Tuesday night. The Golden Gophers are 10-1 this season and have already claimed Power-5 victories over Pitt, Mississippi State and Michigan, who have all come to the road, despite being tied for fourth. Big Ten rank with a 1-1 conference record. Minnesota have an almost entirely new roster from last season, with each of their top six scorers opting for a transfer elsewhere, including All-Big Ten third-team goalie Marcus Carr, who transferred to Texas, while that former coach Richard Pitino was fired after the Golden Gophers. finished 6-14 in Big Ten. With new head coach Ben Johnson at the helm, Minnesota have made several transfers, including forward Jamison Battle from George Washington, who is averaging 18.9 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting close to 50. % of the ground. The Golden Gophers also relied on Vanderbilt transfer goalie Payton Willis and Lafayette transfer goalie EJ Stephens, who are averaging 16.3 and 16.7 points, respectively. While Illinois have one of the most effective offensives in the Big Ten, shooting 39.7 percent from the field, the second-highest score in conference, Minnesota has one of the best defenses, maintaining their opponents 24.8% of the best in the conference. domain. The Illini are expected to have all but two players available on Tuesday Austin Hutcherson and Andre Curbelo despite their COVID-19 outbreak, although it remains to be seen whether players will need to wear masks while playing, Underwood says. With varying recovery and training levels among every player since the Christmas break, Underwood is not sure exactly where conditioning levels will head towards Tuesday’s game. You start to watch the runs that take place which are three, four, five minute runs without any stopping, yes you’re probably going to have to go a little deeper because your recovery time may not be that quick for some guys , Underwood said. I’m telling everyone that being in great shape isn’t how long you can play; it’s how fast you recover. One of the challenges of these long races is that it takes a little longer to recover. Well watch all of our guys this way. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. @ JacksonJanes3 [email protected]

