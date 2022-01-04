Fashion
7 fashion trends to explore in 2022 – prestige online
Knee-high boots, checks and stripes, pearls and pearls, and more, here are seven fashion trends to explore in 2022.
Every year we see new trends and styles in fashion. While 2021 has seen face masks in a myriad of colors, prints and fabrics become a style statement and paired with crop tops, formal and ethnic wear and many other outfits, 2022 also has a lot to offer. .
From revamping classic retro looks and modern twists to classic outfits, there are plenty of elements you can incorporate to make a fashion statement. As baggy pants, cropped cardigans, skinny jeans and chunky sneakers make the rounds on social media, new fashion trends in plaid blazers and coats, as well as silk and satin sleepwear, are on the rise. major precursors.
Plus, the fashion industry is already teeming with iconic collaborations, like Balenciaga-Gucci, Dior-Sacai, and Supreme-Tiffany and Co, fusing luxury with relaxed styles to create something unique for everyone.
Meanwhile, many other trends are seeping into our lives, catching us off guard. From bold, contrasting prints to neutral hues and color block jackets, suits and shoes, 2022 will be about a mix of styles and how you want to wear the look.
[Hero and featured image credit: Polina Kovaleva]
7 fashion trends to explore in 2022:
Miniskirt and suit
First introduced by Marc Bohan at Dior in 1961, this ultimate ultra-chic look is the way to go. Take inspiration from Chanel models and achieve this modern and elegant look with little effort. Maria Grazia Chiuri also adopted this ever-young look to dress at Dior in September 2021.
Want to sport this style? Pair a miniskirt with your favorite blazer and you’re ready to go. For more fun, play with colors and opt for totally contrasting shades, add some prints or choose another fabric such as leather.
Lounge-erie
Sleepwear doesn’t have to be boring and just wear loose clothing. You can make a cool style statement which will also make you feel good. In fact, Pinterest lists this in their top fashion trends for 2022.
While we like to warm up in our favorite set of loose pajamas and shirts or loose sweatpants with tank tops, maybe a satin or silk sleepwear can provide you with the same comfort and give you a elegant look. What’s more, Pinterest shares that people pay special attention to loungewear. Research for lounge lingerie has multiplied, hinting at a major fashion trend for 2022.
From satin nightgowns to silk shorts and shirt sets, these fabrics not only amplify your style, but are extremely soft as well. Why limit yourself to clothes only? Get silk eye masks and satin sheets for an even more comfortable feel.
Coats and pants in natural tones
Color blocking has been all the rage in recent years, but this time it’s all about nude and natural tones. The best thing about this trend is that you can’t go wrong with beiges, browns, off-whites, or similar undertones. Oversized coats and jackets have hit the ramps a few times, but the natural undertones make the ensemble multifunctional.
Wear it to work, a casual lunch or even dinner, coats never fail to make a style statement. Pair them with color-matched pants and turn heads wherever you go. Add a pop of color to this look with a yellow, orange, or brightly colored shirt or turtleneck that you love for that extra glamor quotient.
Pearls and pearls
Pearls are classics forever, and this timeless ornament isn’t limited to jewelry. Beaded and beaded clothing is a popular idea, setting fashion trends over the years. Long beaded sleeves or beading around the collars can enhance your look no matter what you pair them with. This is another strong point of Pinterests prediction list, and we couldn’t have agreed more.
Interestingly, pearls are also the new trend in town for men, and they make a great accessory. Did you know that Australia has seen the highest research in pearl themed wedding decorations?
Pearl hair accessories, pearl themed parties, nail art, men’s necklaces and everything in between has never been so versatile!
In 2022, people of all ages will adopt iridescent accents in their homes, jewelry boxes, and even as nail art, Pinterest said.
Dresses for all occasions
Dressing to impress is no longer the trend. Wearing something to feel good and comfortable or what is commonly referred to as a dopamine bandage is the must-have mantra you should follow.
A dress that uplifts your mood, colors that touch your heart, and styles that you want to flaunt, there are no restrictions on what you can do. Breathe in confidence with this fashionable trend which can be changed according to your comfort.
From ruched and ruffled styles, neon colors, classic sheaths, sweater dresses, rainbow prints and stripes to flowing mid-line dresses, the options are endless. Whether it’s summer, spring or fall, this trend is fashionable and chic in any season.
According to Pinterests predictions, people love anything that is pop and dynamic, and this trend is on the rise. According to Pinterest, increased searches for dresses in fuchsia pink and emerald green, as well as pink shoes, are topping the charts.
Knee high boots
Boots are an all-time favorite, and nothing gets better when you channel your inner fashionista into a stylish pair of these shoes. Paired with dresses, jeans, mini skirts or a pair of shorts, knee-length boots instantly elevate your look and elevate an ordinary outfit.
From vibrant animal prints paired with your monochrome outfits, there is so much to experiment with.
If you want to stand out in a crowded room, try embellished boots with Swarovski crystals. Accessorize accordingly or keep your look minimal and let the outfit do the talking.
Stripes and checks
Defining a bold statement, stripes are strongly associated with direction, fashion company Marnis Francesco Risso said in a conversation with Vogue. Plus, they’re no longer a part of yesteryear but are today’s favorites, and they’re here to stay.
Besides the stripes, the plaid print is another Pinterests predictions. Men are opting for plaid suits and shirts while nail art, floor rugs, stoles and tops are gaining momentum on this fashion trend. It’s interesting that millennials and fashion newbs are a major driver of the popularity of this trend.
This story first appeared on Prestige Malaysia.
