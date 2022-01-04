Tokens.com to host Decentralands Fashion Week

TORONTO, January 04, 2022– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (“Tokens.com“or the” Company “), a publicly traded company that invests in Web 3.0 assets related to metaverse, decentralized finance (” DeFi “) and non-fungible tokens (” NFT “) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Metaverse group, has entered into a lease with Decentraland to host its highly anticipated Fashion Week on its virtual property. The deal allows Decentraland to develop Metaverse Groups’ 116-plot estate in the Fashion District, purchased in November 2021, with virtual tours, fashion tents and runways in preparation for the event.

The first virtual fashion event of its kind, to be held March 24-27, is expected to attract some of the world’s biggest fashion brands. Decentraland partners with Metaverse Group and UNXD to host an exclusive fashion show experience featuring avatar models, catwalks, pop-up shops, after parties and immersive experiences, connecting digital with physical fashion. The event aims to strengthen the fashion ecosystem in the metaverse, connecting communities, new designer brands and NFT projects.

“The metaverse is going to impact almost all types of consumer technology, including social media, games, and fashion. Metaverse Group, our subsidiary, is at the forefront of this development. Our collaboration with Decentraland validates our thesis of becoming virtual owners and being able to generate returns on our NFT properties through immersive experiences for users, ”commented Tokens.com CEO Andrew Kiguel.

The UNXD Fashion Show Partner is a luxury cryptocurrency marketplace that recently launched the Dolce & Gabbana NFT “Collezuone Genesi” collection, which generated approximately $ 5.65 million in revenue.

“We are delighted to partner with Metaverse Group and Tokens.com during Fashion Week. Not only will this be the largest event of its kind in Metaverse history, but it also validates Decentraland’s ability to create an economy to the fullest. functional on an open virtual platform, ”said Sam Hamilton, Community and Events Manager at Decentralands.

The story continues

A metaverse is an online world where people can work, play games, and communicate in a virtual environment. Tech companies have implemented elements of the metaverse in popular games including Animal Crossing, Fortnite, and Roblox. These elements include the planning of live events such as concerts, fashion shows, conferences, pitch competitions and tournaments where millions of players can interact from all over the world.

2021 has been a pivotal year for luxury brand giants such as Gucci, Burberry and Louis Vuitton who have entered the metaverse through their designer NFTs. Through Metaverse Group, Tokens.com will further develop Fashion Street and provide new opportunities for fashion brands to showcase new digital merchandise in the Metaverse.

Tokens.com has also strengthened its presence through the Tokens.com tower, which is currently under construction in Decentralands Crypto Valley and will be completed in the first quarter of 2022. The tower will host future crypto conferences and events. The tower will also have leases and rent virtual spaces to other companies. Since the announcement of the Tokens.com tower, several parties have expressed an interest in leasing the spaces.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is the first fully decentralized virtual world. Powered by DAO, which owns Decentraland’s most important smart contracts and assets. Decentraland is software running on Ethereum that seeks to entice a global network of users to operate a shared virtual world. Decentraland users can buy and sell digital real estate, while exploring, interacting and playing games in this virtual world.

For more information please visit https://decentraland.org

About the Metaverse group

The Metaverse Group is a vertically integrated Metaverse real estate company based on NFT. The group, headquartered in Decentralands Crypto Valley, also has an eight-figure real estate portfolio in many leading virtual worlds. The company intends to continue to buy, develop and lease its portfolio of real estate assets. Tokens.com, a publicly traded company, is the majority owner of Metaverse Group.

For more information please visit https://metaversegroup.io

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that has an inventory of digital assets based on Metaverse, DeFi, and NFT. Through a process called staking, Tokens.com’s crypto asset inventory is used to earn additional tokens. Additionally, Tokens.com is the majority owner of the Metaverse Group, one of the world’s premier virtual real estate companies. With its growing digital and NFT assets, Tokens.com offers public market investors a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Web 3.0.

For more information please visit Tokens.com

Keep up to date with Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Youtube.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as the objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions of management. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as further described in our securities deposits available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance on them. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005646/en/

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Tokens.com Corp.

Andrew Kiguel, CEO

Phone: + 1-647-578-7490

Email: [email protected]

Jennifer Karkula, communications manager

Email: [email protected]

Media contact: Ryleigh Ebron Talk Shop Media

Email: [email protected]