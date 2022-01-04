Giorgio Armani cancels his January menswear and couture shows – WWD





MILAN – Giorgio Armani does not take any risks. The designer has decided to cancel the Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani fall 2022 men’s fashion shows, which were due to take place in Milan on January 15 and 17, respectively. “This decision was taken with great regret and after careful consideration in light of the worsening epidemiological situation,” according to a statement from the Milanese fashion house. There are no plans for a digital version of the broadcasts. Milan Men’s Fashion Week is scheduled to take place January 14-18. Armani has also chosen to cancel its Privé haute couture spring 2022 show scheduled for later this month in Paris. Haute Couture should take place from January 24 to 27 in the French capital. “As the creator has expressed it many times, shows are crucial and irreplaceable opportunities, but the health and safety of employees and the public must again be a priority,” the statement continued. Despite the high vaccination rate in Italy, the country – like many others around the world – has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases from mid-December and during the Christmas and New Year holidays, with approximately 100,000 new infections daily and additional restrictive provisions. Milan and its region, Lombardy, have been hit hard by the new Omicron variant, and have recently returned to being classified as a “yellow zone”, which means a return to wearing a face mask in all public places, at the same time. both indoors and outdoors, among other restrictions. In France, infections are at their peak with more than 160,000 new cases every day. In February 2020, when the first wave of the coronavirus began to hit Italy, Armani decided to keep the women’s fashion show of its signature brand behind closed doors, filmed in an empty room, without press or buyers and visible on armani.com , the brand’s Instagram and Facebook accounts. The designer had planned to hold two shows around this time in his Via Bergognone headquarters, closing Milan Fashion Week, which started on February 19, but the decision was made to avoid exposing guests to dangers to their health.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/designer-luxury/giorgio-armani-cancels-january-mens-couture-shows-1235025133/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]arketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos