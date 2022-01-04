19 best backpacks for men of 2022: Herschel, Nike, Patagonia and more

What do your dirty laptop, shvitzy gym clothes, and crumpled K95s have in common? They all belong to one of them, the best backpacks for men. You see, the right backpack should be more than just a place to store your things. It could be an outfit accessory, a mobile office, an ad hoc weekend, TSA-ready carry-on, or all four at the same time.

A sturdy backpack offers peace of mind in the form of a bag, the only accessory we know of that can comfortably hold all the knick-knacks you insist on lugging around throughout the day, with enough H2O and mixing trails to fuel a JV football team, In case. (It will also save you, and we don’t say it lightly, the peculiar ignominy of patting every pocket on your body to find the little doohickey you thought you left in your jacket that morning, only to realize that ‘it’s always on your home desk.)

So it’s about time you gave yourself a version to match. Whether you’re looking to switch from the faded canvas tote you bought to your ex (better than the canvas tote!) Uh, back. Here are the 19 we kept thinking about since we started writing this article.

The best budget backpack

Herschel “Dawson” backpack

Sometimes you want to secure the bag without dropping one. Step into the Dawson, a classic mid-size large backpack from Herschel. Its double pocket design is reminiscent of some of the best fanny packs on the market today (spoiler alert: Herschel is making a She is good too), without the run-down associations and with a ton of extra storage space. Don’t be fooled by the under $ 100 price tag – it comes equipped with the same specs as its more expensive counterparts, and more. Concretely, that means drawstring closures, magnetic closure straps, a front pocket organizer larger than most New York apartments, and a fleece-lined laptop sleeve to keep your laptop comfortable. Rather a visual consumer? Take a peek at her unpretentious beauty. Go ahead, judge a bag by its cover. For less than a Benjamin, you can afford it.

The best backpack ready for travel

Samsonite leather backpack

For hardened TSA veterans, a reliable backpack is essential. Samsonite made a name for himself mowing spinners built to handle the grueling nature of constant travel with a gash on their shells to show it. So it follows that the brand also makes a travel-ready backpack, equipped with all the storage space you need to ditch the carry-on for good. This one comes with an easy-to-access laptop pocket that you can unzip in a jiffy to safety, of course, but also a rescue front organizer meant to hold wired headphones, mints, mints, eye masks and the various stuff that you lost in various coat pockets. years. There’s also a convenient interior zippered mesh pocket designed to secure real valuables: your passport and boarding pass. A beautiful leather finish and muted silver hardware mean check-in won’t just be a snap, you’ll look like an airport-style icon doing it too.

The best rugged backpack

Nike SFS Responder Backpack

The military-industrial complex is nefarious and far-reaching, but every now and then it inspires a doozy worthy of your tax dollars. Case in point: Nike’s SFS Responder backpack, an absolute unit of a bag made from 900D nylon cordura, one of the toughest materials on the planet, which looks all the better reused for the daily life of civilian life. To call it a backpack is an understatement. Better to think of it as a base that you can wear on your shoulders, right down to the Duraflex buckles, removable exterior pockets and drainage ports designed to drain excess water. (Rest assured, it also comes with an interior sleeve for your laptop.) It’s designed for weekend hikes in dangerous terrain or year-long trips spent running from exhausting peak to peak. ‘other, and it’s so good you’ll consider calling your congressmen to allocate more funds to the backpacks department, stat.

The best backpack to store your training equipment

Lululemon Everyday Backpack

For die-hard followers of Lululemon’s simple sportswear, the brand’s simple backpack is a no-brainer. Normally we won’t put too much stock in a product name, but the juggernaut legging Everyday bag lives up to the mandate. It offers enough room for an extra pair of running shoes, as well as extra space for your work computer if you need to liaise with the marketing team between sets. A sturdy nylon exterior and an all-important water bottle pocket make sure you always have it. see like you know what you’re doing no matter how hard you google “the best workouts for the biggest traps” from the comfort of the shoulder press. Choose from a range of utterly luscious jewelry tones, then stuff your sweaty exercise clothes in after workout, no one will suspect the wet mess it hides.

The best backpack for your morning commutes

Troubadour Explorer Canvas Backpack “Apex”

Carrying your ass on the metro is the last place you should dwell on the condition of your bag. The Troubadour Backpack is therefore designed to make the morning grind as smooth as possible, leaving you free to bump into EST Gee in quiet serenity. The Apex is a tour de force of streamlined ergonomics housed in a lightweight, waterproof canvas accented by clean lines and a minimalist eye for aesthetics. It wraps around your clanky briefcase when it comes to utility and your DTC branded tote when it comes to sex appeal, and it’s so pretty you’ll be proud to leave it parked by. from your cabin. Giving an endless stream of compliments on your backpack is just one slightly less boring than riding with level two luggage, but it’s a tradeoff you should make every time.

The best backpack to brave the great outdoors

Patagonia Black Hole Water Resistant Backpack

Spend enough time researching the internet for the best men’s backpacks, and you’ll come across dozens of options promising some variety of alliterative versatility. (The train to the trails is the bar’s new meeting room!) In this case, however, all of that hype is true. Patagonia’s recycled polyester backpack is big but not bulky, fusing a durable, water-repellent exterior with a roomy interior that you can pack with trail mix and a first aid kit or the attributes of city living. (The padded laptop compartment and phone pocket help you out.) It’s bona fide for the outdoors: two-way zippers and attachment points mean it will come in handy while you explore nature wild, but it’s compact enough that your coworkers won’t mistake you for the team member who logs in to Zoom from a different location each week.

13 other backpacks we love

Tumi Traveler “Carson” backpack Already own a carry-on, sports bag and briefcase from the legendary American luggage brand? Bring a backpack to complete the set.

Backpack Yohji Yamamoto “Discord” Y Yohji-san’s grained-leather backpack hides many functions (think adjustable shoulder straps and strap closures) beneath its sleek architectural surface.

Visvim backpack in nylon cordura If you spend an unholy number of hours on the road and need a bag that won’t get lost on the road, nylon cordura is the way to go. There are cheaper options on the market than Visvim’s, but for peace of mind, it’s best to trust a brand that (un) famous doesn’t leave any detail unattended.

Prada Black Logo Plaque Multi-Pocket Backpack In the late 1980s, Prada single-handedly elevated nylon stockings to the realm of high fashion. Today, the brand’s bags remain museum-worthy grails that you don’t need to handle like precious cargo.

And Wander X-PAC 30L backpack Raisins and peanuts sold separately.

Filson backpack in pewter canvas The type of backpack that your frontier ancestors would have sworn by if your frontier ancestors also needed a laptop sleeve and front pocket to store their spare chargers.

Jansport “Cool Student” Satchel Your one-way ticket to college celebrity is always a winner.

Epperson Mountaineering Backpack in Recycled Cordura Prove that your passion for caving is more than a pandemic hobby.

Snow Peak Side Attack ripstop backpack Walk through sliding subway doors and slippery ravines without breaking a sweat.

Nike “Brasilia” training backpack Need a place to store your sportswear that’s slightly less bulky than the Nike option above? The Swoosh also offers many sportier bestsellers, little better than this ice blue version.

Porter-Yoshida & Co Tanker Padded Nylon Backpack Porter-Yoshida’s Japanese-made bags are inspired by classic MA-1 jackets and designed for military-grade durability.

Topo Designs Rover Backpack It’s hard to beat Topo Design’s value proposition as is, but in an assortment of cheerful colors, they look that much tastier.