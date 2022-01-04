Concept Art Company Hygienic Dress League Submits Settlement to Securities and Exchange Commission | Business





DETROIT – (BUSINESS WIRE) – January 4, 2022– Hygienic Clothing League (HDL), a company legally registered as a new and original art form, today announced that it has filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an exemption from Regulation A + to issue securities. Today, HDL filed a Level 2 offering that, if approved, would issue up to $ 75 million worth of titles over a 12-month period. This would allow members of the public, under certain conditions, to participate in the offering. HDL believes this app is the first of its kind before the SEC. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/2022010005163/en/ Founded in 2007 in Detroit by husband and wife visual artists Steve and Dorota Coy, HDL explores aspects of the human condition and contemporary society while challenging reality, truth, and belief systems within the framework of business activities. So far, HDL’s vision and exhibits have manifested in the form of TV commercials, public installations, ephemeral out-of-home screenings, and augmented reality. HDL guerrilla marketing and urban interventions have been piloted in 19 cities in nine countries on three continents. When we founded HDL, we did it to create art that would resonate with people and to solve pressing and uncomfortable issues in our society, said Dorota Coy, HDL co-founder. If this new offering is approved, it will push the boundaries of art and finance, showing how the two merge and interact. The goal is for people to think about the nature of business, our concepts of value, and other seemingly permanent structures in our world. The first offer planned for participants will concern 600,000 securities of non-fungible tokens (NFT). At the same time, HDL began to strike at NFTs representing employees. Each block of shares will be accompanied by its own NFT employee. After the scheduled offer, interested parties will be able to purchase certain HDL NFTs separately from NFT shares with the option of selling them on open secondary markets. Shareholders will potentially be entitled to up to 4% of royalties from secondary sales of HDL NFT. In December 2021, HDL sold its first NFT, First Contact, for $ 100,000. To pre-register for the offer, visit hdlcorp.io or sign up to receive direct updates here. HDL is advised by Bull Blockchain Law LLP in its pursuit of its exemption from A + regulation. About the Hygienic Dress League (HDL) Founded in 2007 by concept art duo Steve and Dorota Coy, Hygienic Dress League (HDL) is a company legally registered as a new and original art form. HDL uses a company’s legal framework and operational strategies as concept art and performance. Leveraging the promotional strategies of modern businesses, HDL infuses culture and art into places traditionally intended to promote products and services, subvert expectations and engage audiences in cultural events or artistic performances. Pending SEC approval, HDL intends to raise funds through another public performance art project that will be available to the public. The actions of the company will be a new form or medium of art. For more information, please visit hdlcorp.io. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/2022010005163/en/ CONTACT: Carly Cao 3Points Communications [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MICHIGAN INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ARTS / MUSEUMS FINANCE ENTERTAINMENT PHOTOGRAPHY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SMALL COMPANIES INTERNET SOFTWARE SOURCE: Hygienic Clothing League Copyright Business Wire 2022. PUB: 04/01/2022 10: 00 / DISC: 04/01/2022 10:02 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/2022010005163/en

