These are the trendy black queer men you need to know





Courtesy of Getty Images

While 2021 presented some challenges, that hasn’t stopped dreamers and con artists from accomplishing what they set out to do, especially black gay men working in fashion. Just before the start of the new year, Emil Wilbekin, founder of Native Son, the platform created to inspire and empower gay and gay black men, released the annual platform list that highlights 101 gay and gay black men, which bring about change and create greatness. in several sectors, including beauty and fashion. While there were countless skilled people, Wilbekin managed to narrow it down and put together a list filled with professionals who were behind the best and most impactful work of the past year. Assuming that gay men like fashion may be stereotypical, but it is not here. These men are black, gay, and run the fashion industry. From CFDA-awarded designers and celebrity stylists to directors / editors of the world’s biggest fashion publications, either you already know who they are or you have seen and know their work. Either way, we were there to fill in the blanks, so if you don’t know, you will by now. 01 Cockroach of the law Law Roach is one of fashion’s best-known visionaries. He is iconic for having been a judge on Americas Next Top Model and HBOs Legendary. Roach is also known for his style, he has turned celebrities into fashion icons, including his client Zendaya, who was crowned CFDA Fashion Icon of the Year 2021. CJ Robinson for Native Son 02 Carlos nazario Carlos Nazario is Global Fashion Director at iD Magazine and Editor-in-Chief at American Vogue. He is behind some of the best editorial pages and magazine covers today. Nazario has worked with icons like Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Frank Ocean, Solange and many more. CJ Robinson for Native Son 03 Ib Kamara Ibrahim Kamara is the editor-in-chief of Dazed magazine. Besides working with fashion icons and celebrities, he was a pioneer in inventing new styles of image making and someone who brought more black stories and black beauty to the fore. CJ Robinson for Native Son 04 Edvin thompson Edvin Thompson is the designer and creative director of Theophilio. He infuses his Jamaican heritage into his collections and offers models for men and women. Thompson was named 2021 CFDA Emerging Designer of the Year. CJ Robinson for Native Son 05 Jameel mohammed Jameel Mohammed is the founder and designer of KHIRY, an Afrofuturist luxury brand. The brand’s jewelry has been worn by Issa Rae, Ayesha Curry, Tyra Banks, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Saweetie and many other stylish celebrities. In addition to being honored by Native Son, Mohammed was also a 2021 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund finalist. CJ Robinson for Native Son 06 Christophe john rogers Christopher John Rogers is the founder and designer of his eponymous brand. Rogers is one of today’s most in-demand designers and won the 2021 CFDA award for America’s Women’s Clothing Designer of the Year. CJ Robinson for Native Son 07 Telfar Clemens Telfar Clemens is the founder and designer of Telfar, the brand behind one of the most iconic and coveted handbags. His long-awaited product drops and ever-growing community have earned him the 2021 CFDA award for American Accessory Designer of the Year. CJ Robinson for Native Son 08 Laquan smith Laquan Smith is the founder of his eponymous label, Laquan Smith. She’s a master of sexy and chic clothing, which is why all the it-girls love her fashion label including Ciara, City Girlz, The Kardashians and top models. Smith made history in 2021 as the first designer to host a fashion show at the Empire State Building. CJ Robinson for Native Son 09 Yashua Simmons Yashua Simmons is a Celebrity Stylist and Former Fashion Director at OUT Magazine. Her work has appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair, Harpers Bazaar, Vogue, and in the pages of many more. Simmons also worked on the wardrobe team for Issa Raes. Unsafe. CJ Robinson for Native Son ten Charles Harbison Charles Harbison is the founder and designer of HARBISON Studio. He has dressed Amanda Gorman, Beverly Johnson, Ava DuVerney, Michelle Obama and many more. This year, his brand also landed a collaboration with Banana Republic. CJ Robinson for Native Son 11 Derek Ford Jr. Derek Ford Jr is the CEO of lingerie brand Carter Wear. His fashion business first went viral by offering a range of nude underwear for black men and since then Ford has steadily grown the brand. CJ Robinson for Native Son 12 Adair Curtis and Jason Bolden Adair Curtis and Jason Bolden are a happily united couple and the co-founders of JSN Studio, where they serve as interior designers and stylists to the stars. See a glimpse of their daily life on their Netflix special, Hollywood style. CJ Robinson for Native Son

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.essence.com/fashion/native-son-101-list-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos