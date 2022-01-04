Rent the Runway launches free fast fashion campaign in New York City – WWD





For the month of January, Rent the Runway is collecting fast “unportable” fashions from shoppers at its New York flagship store, along with a pace of other action to start the New Year. The collections are part of a real rally against fast fashion, or the aptly named “Fast Fashion Free” campaign launched on Tuesday. Talents like Intersectional Environmentalist co-founder Leah Thomas, “Seamoss Girlies” podcast host Kate Glavan, Goingzerowaste.com founder Kathryn Kellogg, The Naked Diaries founder Taylor Giavasis (whom YouTubers may know from her marriage to Nash Grier) and others will support the anti-transport campaign. In the meantime, a series of marketing messages like “Fast fashion is a trash” are already appearing in New York. Why now? “By January, many of us are already generally reconsidering our behaviors – determined to break bad habits and live healthier and more consciously. Now is a great time to issue a focused challenge, asking people to stop buying fast fashion, which we know is largely fueling rampant overproduction and overconsumption – not to mention counterfeit culture – across the industry, ”said the manager of Rent the Runway. Vice President of Brand Marketing Jess Burns. She thinks subscribing to Rent the Runway offers the “solution” to novelty in fast fashion with much less environmental damage. At the end of the month, the collected merchandise will then be recycled by insulating through a partnership with New York-based Green Tree Textiles, which Rent the Runway has worked with since 2020, sending in old inventory and damaged garment bags. At the end of the campaign, Green Tree Textiles will publish an impact report showing how many products have been recycled (mechanically shredded and used for insulation) or reused by nonprofit partners. Pilot joins Rent the Runway’s continued quest to make rental the first choice in a circular fashion and prove its case to investors as a now public company. According to Rent the Runway’s first lifecycle assessment, its business model has resulted in the movement of 1.3 million garments over time, although criticism has since surfaced. Looking ahead to new subscribers for the new year, Rent the Runway had 116,833 active subscribers at the end of the year, a 78% year-over-year increase from 65,545 subscribers from the same quarter in 2020. Rent the Runway’s anti-fast fashion campaign kicked off in January.

Courtesy of renting the track

