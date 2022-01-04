Woman strips naked and uses dress as face mask in bizarre protest – World News





The customer walked around an ice cream shop wearing only a bra and underpants so she could use her clothes as a face mask in Godoy Cruz, Argentina Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now Argentina: shocking moment, a woman undresses and uses her dress as a mask

A woman walked into an ice cream parlor wearing only her underwear so that she could use her dress as a face mask for help. The client without a mask undressed and walked into the store wearing a white bra and pants and hugging her dress. In an unusual approach, she then tried to tie the dress around her face to use it as a mask when ordered to wear one. The episode was captured on CCTV in Godoy Cruz, western province of Mendoza, Argentina, at around 10:40 p.m. on New Years Day. A father and his three daughters are seen standing at the counter to place their order when the half-naked woman enters.













Picture: Newsflash)

In the clip, the man can be served despite wearing a face mask slung under his nose. But the woman is told to put on a mask and tries to wrap her dress around her nose and mouth in a strange protest. She reportedly told the staff: Don’t ask for my face mask, I’m putting it on. As a result of her stunt, she is refused service and walks out of the store, leaving the others to continue their order.













Picture: Newsflash)

The woman was one of 11 people who arrived at the salon without a face covering, Cronica reports. The outlet said the group was finally able to buy 11 ice creams after someone managed to get their hands on a mask. Argentina currently requires people to cover their nose and mouth with a face mask or other clothing in indoor and outdoor public spaces. Face masks can be removed if people keep a distance of two meters between themselves and others. Read more Read more

