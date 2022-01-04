Covid-19: Giorgio Armani cancels upcoming shows in Milan, Paris – News





Armani is the first major Italian fashion brand to cancel upcoming shows this year due to rising infections AFP archive photo By AFP Posted: Tue Jan 4, 2022, 8:17 PM Italian fashion house Giorgio Armani announced on Tuesday that it would cancel its upcoming January parades in Milan and Paris due to the increase in Covid cases in Europe. “This decision was taken with great regret and after careful consideration in light of the worsening epidemiological situation,” said the Milan-based group led by Giorgio Armani, 87. Armani is the first major Italian fashion brand to cancel its upcoming catwalks this year due to the new wave of infections, as it did at the start of the February 2020 pandemic, which hit Italy hard. In May of last year, Giorgio Armani announced the resumption of fashion shows with a live audience. This followed a year in which the fashion industry relied on “virtual” shows – online runway presentations with no audiences or short films advertising the new collections. The fashion house has said the Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani menswear shows for Fall / Winter 2022/23 during Milan Fashion Week this month will not be moving forward. The Giorgio Armani Prive women’s show during the Parisian haute couture week from January 24 to 27 is also canceled. Contacted by AFP, the group said it was not currently considering replacing the broadcasts with digital presentations. Milan Men’s Fashion Week, scheduled for January 14-18, initially scheduled 23 physical shows and the participation of 47 brands, including Ermenegildo Zegna, Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana and Prada. Italy, like other countries around the world, is seeing a sharp increase in cases driven by the new variant Omicrom. On Monday, he reported more than 68,000 new cases and 140 new deaths linked to Covid.

