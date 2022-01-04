



Courtesy of Getty Images While 2021 presents some challenges, that hasn’t stopped dreamers and con artists from achieving what they want to do, especially black queer men working in fashion. Just before heading into the New Year, Emil Wilbekin, founder of Native Son, a platform created to inspire and empower gay and gay black men, released an annual platform list highlighting 101 gay black men. and homosexuals, who sparked change and created greatness in some areas. of the world. industries, including beauty and fashion. While there are plenty of qualified people out there, Wilbekin managed to narrow them down and put together a list of the professionals who were behind the best and most influential jobs of the past year. The idea that gay men love fashion may be a stereotype, but it is not here. These people are black, weird, and run the fashion industry. From award-winning CFDA designers and celebrity stylists to directors / editors of the world’s biggest fashion publications, you probably already know who they are or have seen and heard of their work. Either way, we’re here to fill the void, so if you didn’t know you will know it now. 01 Legal cockroach Law Roach is one of fashion’s most famous visionaries. It is emblematic to be a judge The next American top model and HBO Legendary. Roach is also renowned for his style, he has turned celebrities into fashion icons, including his client Zendaya, who was named CFDA Fashion Icon of the Year 2021. CJ Robinson for the real son 02 Carlos nazario Carlos Nazario is Global Fashion Director at iD Magazine and Editor-in-Chief of American Vogue. He’s the source of some of the best editorial pages and magazine covers to date. Nazario has worked with icons such as Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Frank Ocean, Solange and many more. CJ Robinson for the real son 03 Ib Kamara Ibrahim Kamara is the editor-in-chief of Dazed magazine. Besides working with fashion icons and celebrities, she was a pioneer in creating new styles of imaging and being someone who pushed the needle to put more dark stories and black beauty in the foreground. CJ Robinson for the real son 04 Edvin thompson Edvin Thompson is a designer and creative director at Theophilio. He infuses his Jamaican heritage into his collections and offers models for men and women. Thompson was named CFDA Emerging Designer of the Year 2021. CJ Robinson for the real son 05 Jameel muhammad Jameel Mohammed is the founder and designer of KHIRY, an Afrofuturist luxury brand. The brand’s jewelry has been worn by Issa Rae, Ayesha Curry, Tyra Banks, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Saweetie and many other stylish celebrities. In addition to being honored by Native Son, Mohammed is also a 2021 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund finalist. CJ Robinson for the real son 06 Christophe john rogers Christopher John Rogers is the founder and designer of his eponymous brand. Rogers is one of today’s best-selling designers, and she won the 2021 CFDA award for America’s Women’s Designer of the Year. CJ Robinson for the real son 07 Telfar Clemens Telfar Clemens is the founder and designer of Telfar, the brand behind one of the most iconic and coveted handbags. Its highly anticipated decline in its products and growing community have earned it the 2021 CFDA award for American Accessory Designer of the Year. CJ Robinson for the real son 08 Laquan smith Laquan Smith is the founder of his eponymous label, Laquan Smith. She’s a master of the art of dressing sexy and chic, which is why all the “girls” adore her fashion brands, including Ciara, City Girlz, The Kardashians and top models. Smith made history in 2021 as the first designer to host a fashion show at the Empire State Building. CJ Robinson for the real son 09 Yashua Simmons Yashua Simmons is a Celebrity Stylist and Former Fashion Director at OUT Magazine. Her work has appeared on the covers of Vanity Fair, Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue and has been seen on the pages of many more. Simmons also works on the wardrobe team for Issa Rae’s Feel insecure. CJ Robinson for the real son ten Charles Harbison Charles Harbison is the founder and designer of HARBISON Studio. She has dressed Amanda Gorman, Beverly Johnson, Ava DuVerney, Michelle Obama and more. This year, the brand also has a partnership with Banana Republic. CJ Robinson for the real son 11 Derek Ford Jr. Derek Ford Jr. is the CEO of the intimate Carter Wear brand. His fashion business first went viral to provide a variety of nude tones for black men and since then Ford has continued to develop the brand. Adair Curtis and Jason Bolden Adair Curtis and Jason Bolden are a married couple and co-founder of JSN Studio, where they are interior designers and stylists for the stars. Get a glimpse of their daily life on their Netflix special, Hollywood style. CJ Robinson for the real son 