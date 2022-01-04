The fashion designer bride wore an embroidered dress and paired it with a princess-cut veil to her “Nikah”





A woman is about to marry the man of her dreams once in her life. So, she wants everything to be perfect, from her dress to the venue, from the food platters to the decor; every detail must be impeccable. Well every time we hear the word wedding a bride walking down the aisle carrying her laal shaadi ka joda comes to our mind. But, over the years, we’ve seen brides opt for unique color palettes and distinctive designs. To make sure they’re the best, they take advice from the best designers in town and go by their instincts. Recently we came across a bride who is a fashion designer herself and made a name for herself in the fashion world creating unique and beautiful outfits for people and even celebrities. This bride had designed her own wedding sets, and on her day marry, it had looked like an enchanting dream! Also Read: This Sabyasachi Bride Wore A Brown Velvet Lehenga, Puffed Her Look With A Double ‘Dupatta’ Meet the bride The bride at the time, Asra Syed, looked absolutely stunning and charmed everyone with her stunning wedding couture. The day to finally say qubool hai for the love of her life, Salman Patel, Asra looked like someone straight out of a fairy tale page. She had put on an ivory white lehenga. Asra’s long sleeve cabbage had a sweetheart neckline and was designed with lace embroidery with crystal and pearl embellishments. Plus, it featured an intricate embroidered design followed by fringes and a cutout back, giving the look an edge. She had paired it with a lehenga which had a similar embroidery pattern all over and a transparent dupatta in a white and pastel shade with a floral pattern but I ornament and a detailed embroidered hem. But what had made it extravagant was the long, trailing veil she had pinned to her bun. The princess cut veil with stunning embroidery designs on the border had helped to elevate the look. Speaking of jewelry, well, the bride-to-be opted for simple yet chic jewelry to accompany her extraordinary, ornate outfit. Asra had worn a diamond-cut necklace with a pair of floral-cut earrings, an elegant nath and an elegant past. She had kept her hair hassle-free and so tied it up in a simple bun and adorned it with a floral accessory. Recommended Reading: Bride donned Anamika Khanna’s red bridal Lehenga, her royal “Shish Patti” stole the show For the makeup, Asra had chosen to go with a subtle makeover. She had finished all her marry look with light foundation, well defined brows, soft pink smoky eyes with a touch of shimmering ivory, jet black winged liner, thick lashes. She had opted for reddened and highlighted cheekbones, as well as a nude lipstick. Asra had looked like a vision to hold! Meet Prince Charming of the Bride Well she shohar, Salman Patel, had brought all of the A set to complete his wife. He looked dapper in a heavily embroidered white bandhgala sherwani silk coat kurta and patiala Pants. Salman had paired it with a baby pink turban adorned with a beautiful brooch. He completed the look with a silver crystal encrusted three tier necklace and black shoes. The whole setting was absolutely stunning and every picture seemed to come from a fantasy world. This white set from ‘World of Asra’ is worthy of a bookmark. What do you think? Don’t Miss: The bride donned a unique fish cut Lehenga by designer Tarun Tahiliani, and styled it with a veil SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android Where IOS (Apple)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodshaadis.com/articles/fashion-designer-bride-wore-an-embroidered-dress-paired-it-with-a-princess-cut-veil-at-her-nikah-29550 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos