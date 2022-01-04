Giorgio Armani cancels fashion shows in Milan and Paris, citing Covid





Giorgio Armani SpA has said he will withdraw from two major fashion shows in the coming weeks as cases of Covid-19 increase in Europe. The Italian luxury fashion house announced on Tuesday that it was canceling its planned shows at Milan Men’s Fashion Week and Paris Haute Couture Week later this month, casting a shadow over two of the events industry flagships. The company, led by its founder Giorgio Armani, 87, made the decision due to the worsening epidemiological situation, she said in a statement posted on LinkedIn. Shows are crucial and irreplaceable moments, but the health and safety of employees and the public must once again be a priority. Like the United States, Europe is experiencing a wave of new coronavirus infections spurred by the Omicron variant, which has rekindled travel chaos around the world, disrupted supply chains and derailed some companies considering starting to send staff back to the office. The increase in the number of cases has also clouded the outlook for large in-person events. Italy and France, which are set to host the next fashion shows, have both seen record daily cases in recent days, surpassing 100,000 and 200,000 respectively, far more than in previous waves of the pandemic. Other luxury brands, including Italys Dolce & Gabbana, Prada and Zegna, have yet to present new collections at the Milan show, which will take place from January 14 to 18. program, with brands such as Chanel and Christian Dior set to participate. Models walk the runway during Milan Fashion Week in September.

Photo:



daniel dal zennaro / Shutterstock



While there are still many large-scale events taking place around the world, some have already fallen victim to Omicron’s boom or are shrinking as attendees opt for online participation instead of physical presence. Last month, the World Economic Forum said its annual meeting in Davos would be postponed from January until the summer of 2022. Meanwhile, this week, the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is still underway, although it is expected. close a day earlier than initially planned. . Several prominent exhibitors have said they will not attend the tech show. Scientists are using automation, real-time analysis and data pooling from around the world to quickly identify and understand new coronavirus variants before the next one spreads widely. Photo illustration: Sharon Shi

Write to Trefor Moss at [email protected] Copyright 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/giorgio-armani-cancels-fashion-shows-in-milan-paris-citing-covid-11641321510 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos