Jennifer Aydin wears a ruffled strapless neckline dress for her New York wedding

Jennifer Aydinstar ended the New Year on a high note.The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member rang in 2022 in style during a gorgeous wedding with his family.

December 31, RHONJ mom took to Instagram to share a preview of her outfit for the event. Jennifer looked stunning in a sexy black bustier with a high-low ruffle hem and sweetheart neckline. A double silver chain hung from her hips, adding a bit of bling to the dress. The mother-of-five teamed her stylish ensemble with silver studded heels and eye-catching hoops.

As for her glamor, Jennifer rocked bold lashes, shimmering eyeshadows and sculpted eyebrows thanks to the makeup artist.DritaPali. Her cheeks were glistening with bronzer and her lips were covered in a shade of sheer lip gloss. Jennifer’s “mermaid hair”was styled by Senada Ceka and featured long textured waves.

Of course, the memorable night was a family affair. Her husband, Bill Aydin, looked sleeker than ever in a black suit with matching dress shoes. Her children, Justin, Gabriella, Jacob, Christian and Olivia were dressed for the occasion with each a beautiful outfit of their own. Jennifer’s sister Tina also attended the party in a flowy floral-print dress.

“Happy new year everyone!!” Jennifer captioned her photo. “Hey 2022 !!! Make way for Aydins!”

After a night of dancing and singing, the Aydin family continued their celebration in matching family pajamas on New Years Day. All seven wore comfortable coordinating sleepwear in red satin with white piping and white buttons.

Let’s step into the Happy New Year !! “she captioned her Instagram account.” My family is what makes me happiest.