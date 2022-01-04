Sudha Reddy from Hyderabad defends frontline workers and conscious fashion







Billionaire philanthropist Sudha Reddy who recently made headlines for her Met Gala appearance earlier this year is a name to be reckoned with in social circles in Telangana State, having worked diligently for improvement. disadvantaged sections of society for the past decade. .

On the occasion of the 6th Bangalore Times Fashion Week held at the JW Marriott, she became the muse of the ace of Indian fashion designer Neeta Lulla and spared no effort to combine her innate passion for philanthropy with its fashion commitments.

A portrait of grace and glamor, the business mogul was breathtakingly beautiful as the grand finale show as she graced the ramp in a bespoke outfit that required over 200 hours of intricate craftsmanship .

Upholding the event’s conscious fashion theme, she also ensured that the final show put a deserving spotlight on frontline workers with female Bengaluru police officers viz. K. Rajeshwari, Shivarathna S, MCKavitha and Kavitha GM who joined her on the ramp for the final arc, a unique initiative first adopted at an Indian fashion event. It was indeed an inspiring moment to see each of these champions greeted with great positivity and pride as they received a standing ovation from the seated audience as they were congratulated and applauded.

Sudha Reddy Says, “Sudha Reddy Says,” I am very happy to have creatively aligned with one of my favorite fashion inspirations, Neeta Lulla, someone who champions strong, independent women through her work. The collection speaks the language of pure romance but also celebrates the power of a woman. A woman can be anything, a housewife, an entrepreneur and also a balanced mix of the two. I am very happy to represent the current generation of women who are fearless yet feminine and who can run a house, go to work and follow their passions without flinching. I am honored to have had the opportunity to inject meaning into something as mainstream as fashion and to celebrate the efforts of frontline warriors who have been nothing short of heroes during the pandemic. “

Widely appreciated for her compassionate and pleasant disposition, she recently partnered with the Gramya Resource Center for Women and Kisan Mitra to help rehabilitate farm families, who lost their lives by suicide due to financial burden, declining crop yields and bad debts. She also hosted a jubilation night for cancer patients at the Sparsh Hospice Facility and also donated an Operation Theater (OT) complex to Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital.

Hailed as one of India Inc’s most notable benefactors, Sudha Reddy offers the inclusive microcosm of billionaires. Shifting from “check philanthropy” to “hands-on philanthropy,” the Sudha Reddy Foundation works towards affordable health care and accessible education. She runs the Megha Group Of Industries and was the only Indian woman to be nominated for the Global Gift Empowerment Of Women Award. With a commitment and a vision to continually commit to her personal fortune, she presented grants to two charities viz. ‘Action Against Hunger and Fight Hunger Foundation’ and ‘Breast Cancer Research Foundation’ in Paris in the presence of Elizabeth Hurley. She was the only Indian celebrity and the first celebrity of Hyderabad origin to be invited to the iconic Met Gala ball this year.The slugged Brand Connect pages are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by the journalists of Forbes India. Click here to see Forbes India’s full coverage of the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and economy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbesindia.com/article/brand-connect/hyderabads-sudha-reddy-champions-frontline-workers-and-conscious-fashion/72699/1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

