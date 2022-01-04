Jacksonville fans will dress as clowns to force big changes



Jacksonville Jaguars fans are some of the most loyal in all of football, but with that loyalty comes the expectation that the organization will produce a product that is even borderline watchable. So far, the Jags have beautifully disappointed their fans, and it looks like the frustrations in Jacksonville have started to boil over. According to Mark Long of the Associated Press, Jaguars fans rallied around a hilarious plan for the season finale in hopes of spurring change within the organization. Hundreds, if not thousands of frustrated Jacksonville fans are planning to don clown attire when the Jaguars host Indianapolis at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. https://t.co/G0UyWW7gSg – AP NFL (@AP_NFL) January 3, 2022 The Jaguars are set to host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday for their season finale, and in expressing their displeasure with the organization, fans are rallying to make a statement. Fans would attend the match dressed in full makeup and clown outfits in an attempt to incite the franchise to change. Jaguars fans are particularly unhappy with owner Shad Khan’s decision to retain general manager Trent Baalke after his disastrous hiring of Urban Meyer during the offseason. Despite his questionable draft picks and ultimate failures as general manager, Khan opted to keep Baalke in his post, a move that didn’t sit well with fans. The clown movement has been around for a while now, having started a few weeks ago on Twitter when frustrated Jaguars fans started changing their profile pictures to those of a clown emoji. Soon after, thousands of Jaguar fans were using the clown photo on Twitter, and now it looks like their efforts are going even further, taking real clown costumes to the seats in Jacksonville.



fbq('init', '819338648198169'); fbq('track', "PageView"); fbq('track', 'ViewContent');

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://clutchpoints.com/jaguars-news-jacksonville-fans-plan-to-dress-as-literal-clowns-to-force-more-big-changes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos