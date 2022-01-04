Most Influential Fashion Designers of 2021 – Massachusetts Daily Collegian





From trend designers to timeless figures of fashion

Virgil Abloh of Myles Kalus Anak Jihem

This year has been an important year for fashion, as social issues have come to the fore. The pandemic has changed the way we think about everything, and the fashion industry is no exception. Many rallies for various causes, such as climate change and sustainability, have shaped the way consumers buy and invest. Saving or buying from more ethical brands gained popularity as consumers tried to avoid fast fashion industries that have a significant impact on our carbon footprint. Many fashion designers have spoken out about the political and social issues that have influenced their designs. Others expressed their gender identity, created new definitions of fabric quality and let their creativity guide them. Virgil Abloh Abloh, Louis Vuitton’s first black designer, eventually became the company’s head of men’s clothing. He was also the Founder and Creative Director of Off-White and Creative Director of Kanye Wests Yeezy. Abloh was a brilliant gamechanger in the fashion industry. He passed away last november at age 41 from cancer. Abloh first learned the basics of clothing from her mother who worked as a seamstress. When designing Kanye Wests Donda (A company of content, experience and products) he was inspired to launch Off-White. The company is known for its minimalist approach to streetwear and unique designs. In his obituary, Abloh describes his approach to fashion as the idea that you can take an existing design and tweak it a bit, and it will be labeled a new one. Stella mccartney McCartney, known for her vegan approach to fashion design, does not incorporate any leather or fur in his drawings. Founder and Creative Director of McCartney, Stella McCartney started as an intern at Christian Lacroix and was Creative Director of Chlo. She championed environmental concerns and sustainable businesses. Its spring 2022 collection presented creations dedicated to nature. 63% of the materials used in the 2022 collection were considered environmentally friendly. The McCartneys brand is versatile when it comes to style, its bags have been worn by Meghan Markle and Anne Hathaway. McCartney also collaborated with sports brand Adidas to create sneakers and sportswear. Simone rocha The Irish designer, known for her feminine fashion reach, clean color palette and short dresses with puffed sleeves. Rochas fabric choices, including lace, have been seen on celebrities like Natalie Portman and Saoirse Ronan. Daughter of designer John Rocha, Simone Rochas adopts much lighter and minimalist fashion. His collaboration with H&M touched everyday people, including men’s and children’s wear. In an interview with Vogue, explained Rocha, When H&M came to speak, I said, if I want to do it, I want to do it for everyone, not just for women, but for men and children and to make sure that ‘they get the quality. Lirika Matoshi Remember that Strawberry Dress that exploded on Pinterest and Tiktok? The shimmering tulle creation was designed by New York designer Lirika Matoshi. Matoshi’s young designs have been seen on celebrities such as Elle King and Tess Holiday. Matoshi never attended a design school before creating his brand. Anyway, the Kosovar designer is now in competition with other major brands of women’s ready-to-wear. Its sizes go up to 18. Matoski mentioned to Vogue, Most of my designs are inspired by my childhood. Patterns like strawberries and materials like tulle all resembling princess dresses create a nostalgia factor that Matoski describes as undeniable. Daniel roseberry Although he started working with Thom Browne for ten years, Roseberry is now known to be the artistic director of the Parisian fashion house Schiaparelli Haute Couture, by Elsa Schiaparelli. Roseberry has been part of Schiaparelli Haute Couture since 2019, the brand was relaunched in 2014. Roseberry has designed many Schiaparelli pieces worthy of discussion this year. Lady Gaga stunned a custom navy blue and red dress at the launch of Bidens 2021. The bulletproof dress, with the golden dove brooch, is in Gagas’ own words, one of my favorite things I have ever worn. Bella Hadid stunned a black dress at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival with a golden brass necklace, adorning the trompe l’oeil lungs. Amy Aguayo can be reached at [email protected]

