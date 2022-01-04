Harper Beckham is Victoria’s mom lookalike in a very striking dress



















04 January 2022 – 10:51 GMT



Georgia Brown

Victoria Beckham shared a photo of Harper Seven and Brooklyn Beckham with Nicola Peltz in Miami – and we’re so in love with Harper’s stylish green dress

Victoria beckhamthe youngest child of Harpist Seven is quite the fashion icon, as proved by the old Spicy girlthe latest Instagram post from. READ: Victoria Beckham looks stunning in a chic playsuit for a romantic Miami snap with hubby David Fashion designer Victoria and her husband David Beckham recently left for the United States with 10-year-old Harper to spend time with their eldest son, Brooklyn beckham and his bride, Nicolas peltz. Taking to Instagram to share a sweet moment between the engaged couple and Harper, Victoria posted a snap from “last night’s family dinner,” and we can’t stop staring at Harper’s fancy dress! Loading the player … WATCH: David Beckham shares sweetest New Years Eve video with daughter Harper Pulling on a chic green marbled ensemble, Harper looked so chic in the colorful room as she wrapped her arm around Nicola and beamed towards the camera. Wearing her brunette hair in a sleek, slicked back style, we couldn’t help but compare Harper’s smart sartorial sense to Victoria’s. SEE: Victoria Beckham’s latest gym pic will seriously impress you Harper donned a stunning green dress for dinner with her family Young Beckham’s dress looks like this ruched bodycon from River Island, priced at £ 36. Wear with chunky boots and an oversized blazer for a look that will suit all ages. Green print gathered dress, £ 36, River island BUY NOW Harper shares an extremely close relationship with her older brother and future sister-in-law, appearing often in Brooklyn and Nicola’s Instagram posts and delighting fans with their heartwarming videos. Last month, Victoria posted a clip of her youngest and oldest on the dance floor at their grandfather’s wedding, Brooklyn twirling her sister before they shared a sweet hug. Harper looked adorable in a blue velvet dress with a white shrug and matching ballet flats, while Brooklyn looked dapper in a navy suit. Captioning the touching sibling moment, Victoria wrote: “Someone love to dance with their big brother love you @brooklynbeckham #HarperSeven.” SEE: Harper Beckham looks adorable in a velvet bridesmaid dress dancing with big brother Brooklyn Brooklyn and Harper enjoyed brother-in-law moment on the dance floor Fans loved getting a glimpse of family celebrations and couldn’t help but comment on Harper’s connection to Brooklyn. “It’s so beautiful,” replied one of them. A second commented, “I love how much this family really loves and for each other.” A third added: “Your family is so beautiful and happy”, and a fourth wrote: “They look so alike! The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. SALVATION! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

