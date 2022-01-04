Some Jaguar fans plan to dress up as clowns for Week 18 in hopes of GM change | Launderer report

Michael Allio / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Frustrated members of the Jacksonville Jaguars fan base plan to dress up as clowns for Sunday’s regular season finale at home against the Indianapolis Colts as the franchise wraps up its 13th non-playoff campaign in the 14 last years.

Long mark The Associated Press reported on Monday that the group’s goal is to convince Jags owner Shad Khan to fire chief executive Trent Baalke.

Some fans have already changed their Twitter avatars to a clown with a mustache resembling the one Khan donned:

Ian Rapoport The NFL Network reported last week that Khan plans to retain Baalke, who has served as general manager since taking up his acting role in November 2020 following the sacking of David Caldwell. He was hired in February 2020 as the team’s director of player personnel.

The 57-year-old Wisconsin native previously spent 12 years at the front office for the San Francisco 49ers, including six years as general manager, after starting his executive journey as a scout with the New York Jets and Washington football team.

Jacksonville reached the AFC championship game in 2017, but his performance has declined sharply since that climax. He’s missed the playoffs each of the past four years and has posted an unsightly 3-29 record over the past two seasons.

Hopes for improvement this season after selecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in the 2021 draft have not come to fruition. One of the main reasons was the disastrous tenure of former head coach Urban Meyer, who was fired in December after 11 months as head of staff, but the lack of roster upgrades around Lawrence was also a factor.

“It’s been a crazy year”, Lawrence

told reporters Sunday. “I haven’t been in the NFL for a long time so I really don’t know how it all works. But I just trust those in leadership positions. I trust we’re going to come out in a much better place next year. than we are now. “

While it’s unclear whether Khan would consider changing his stance on Baalke once the offseason begins, some Jags fans plan to make their voices heard in a unique way on Sunday.