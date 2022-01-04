Fashion
Some Jaguar fans plan to dress up as clowns for Week 18 in hopes of GM change | Launderer report
Michael Allio / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Frustrated members of the Jacksonville Jaguars fan base plan to dress up as clowns for Sunday’s regular season finale at home against the Indianapolis Colts as the franchise wraps up its 13th non-playoff campaign in the 14 last years.
Long mark The Associated Press reported on Monday that the group’s goal is to convince Jags owner Shad Khan to fire chief executive Trent Baalke.
Some fans have already changed their Twitter avatars to a clown with a mustache resembling the one Khan donned:
Ari meirov @MySportsUpdate
Unhappy that the team is keeping GM Trent Baalke, #Jaguars fans plan to show up to the season finale on Sunday wearing clown costumes. Fans also changed their Twitter avatars to clowns with Shad Khan’s mustache and responded to every tweet from the team’s account. pic.twitter.com/bPb6EcE8GB
Ian Rapoport The NFL Network reported last week that Khan plans to retain Baalke, who has served as general manager since taking up his acting role in November 2020 following the sacking of David Caldwell. He was hired in February 2020 as the team’s director of player personnel.
The 57-year-old Wisconsin native previously spent 12 years at the front office for the San Francisco 49ers, including six years as general manager, after starting his executive journey as a scout with the New York Jets and Washington football team.
Jacksonville reached the AFC championship game in 2017, but his performance has declined sharply since that climax. He’s missed the playoffs each of the past four years and has posted an unsightly 3-29 record over the past two seasons.
Hopes for improvement this season after selecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in the 2021 draft have not come to fruition. One of the main reasons was the disastrous tenure of former head coach Urban Meyer, who was fired in December after 11 months as head of staff, but the lack of roster upgrades around Lawrence was also a factor.
“It’s been a crazy year”, Lawrence
told reporters Sunday. “I haven’t been in the NFL for a long time so I really don’t know how it all works. But I just trust those in leadership positions. I trust we’re going to come out in a much better place next year. than we are now. “
While it’s unclear whether Khan would consider changing his stance on Baalke once the offseason begins, some Jags fans plan to make their voices heard in a unique way on Sunday.
Sources
2/ https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10022866-some-jaguars-fans-planning-to-dress-as-clowns-for-week-18-in-hopes-of-gm-change
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]