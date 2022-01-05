The first domino? Facing Omicron, Giorgio Armani cancels men’s and couture shows to stay safe





Giorgio Armani announced today that he is canceling his live fashion shows this month, for Armani Priv at Haute Couture in Paris later in January and for his fall 2022 menswear collection and Emporio Armani fall collection. 2022 expected at Milan Fashion Week for men next week. In February 2020, Mr. Armani was the first fashion designer to shut down to a live audience, although the extent of the first wave of COVID-19 was not yet apparent. Armanis’ decision then proved to be extremely prescient, even though Paris Fashion Week largely took place this fall 2020 season, so today’s news arouses an intimidating sense of déjà vu. A statement from the Armanis company said: This decision was taken with great regret and after careful consideration in light of the worsening epidemiological situation. As the designer has repeatedly expressed, parades are crucial and irreplaceable moments, but the health and safety of employees and the public must once again be a priority. So, will Giorgio Armani be the first domino again in a new chain of fashion show cancellations? Right now in Milan and even more in Paris, the highly contagious Omicron variant is forcing a large number of people to self-isolate during their convalescence. It is understood that Mr. Armani felt that the prospect of taking a team of 60 people to present Priv in Paris seemed logistically heavy, and more broadly than the whole project of his shows to present his creations in a context. cheerful and festive would be hampered by the current contagious atmosphere. Hence the call. For now, however, it still looks like the next editions of Pitti Uomo in Florence, menswear in Milan and Paris, and then couture at the end of the month will largely roll out. We deeply understand Mr. Armani’s decision to cancel his fashion show, Italy’s Camera Della Moda President Carlo Capasa said today, adding that under current Italian law, shows are allowed to take place with an audience, provided that everyone in that audience is holding proof of Super Green Pass vaccination and wearing an N95 equivalent FFP2 mask. Capasa noted however, It is possible that in the coming days there will be changes in the Fashion Week schedule always with the greatest attention to the complex health situation in which Italy finds itself, some events which at this day cannot be arranged as originally imagined may need to be canceled or postponed. Let’s wait and see. Update: Since Armani’s announcement today, Brunello Cucinelli has said that while he plans to show his menswear in Milan as usual, he has decided to step down from Pitti, where he usually shows as well. at this event a large audience of buyers. In a statement, Cucinelli said the decision to step down from Pitti was painful but necessary and added that his top three sales campaign locations in Milan, New York and Shanghai would all include medical teams offering on-site testing this season. . The statement continued: This decision was taken after realizing and acknowledging the current moment that Italy and the rest of the world are currently experiencing. It was also done with a sense of responsibility, going in a direction taken in recent months which we all hope can lead us to normal life and relationships as quickly as possible.

