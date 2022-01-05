Leonard Pitts Jr .: Jan. 6 Uprising a dress rehearsal for something much worse | Chroniclers





The right has stubbornly resisted the idea of ​​holding accountable the man Trump who rounded up the rioters, who urged them on like Vince Lombardi in a pre-game speech and pointed them out as a weapon at the heart of democracy American. This refusal to impose consequences, combined with the passing of laws to restrict the access of Democratic-leaning voters to the polls and the installation of Trump loyalists in positions of authority over state elections suggests strongly that the events of January 6 will ultimately turn out to be not an isolated event, but a dress rehearsal for something much worse. Because you see, they love America so much. Oh, and their votes have been stolen. On this first anniversary, it does indeed seem appropriate, necessary to call this claim for the dastardly pot that it is. Do you know who had their votes stolen? In fact, really stolen? Women, who did not have the right to vote guaranteed by the federal government until the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920, Asian Americans, who did not have full access to the right to vote before the law McCarran-Walter of 1952, and African Americans, whose right to vote was largely denied until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and, even so, are still under threat to this day. And you know who loved America? They did it. They loved him enough to spend decades arguing with him, working in his courts, asking him to worship his own ideals. They never stormed the Capitol. They loved America enough to believe it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://greensboro.com/opinion/columnists/leonard-pitts-jr-jan-6-insurrection-a-dress-rehearsal-for-something-far-worse/article_5240a2dc-6da6-11ec-8e3f-afe8e5e9300c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos