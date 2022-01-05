Dua Lipa poses in floral bikini and angelic white dress as she shares more shots of St. Barts

She kept fans updated on her winter vacation.

And Dua Lipa continued to share clips from her vacation in St. Barts on Tuesday, following her recent alleged split from Anwar Hadid.

The singer, 26, looked stunning as she posed a storm in a flowery bikini under a bright green waistcoat adorned with a strawberry.

She donned a knit bob as she pouted for the mirror selfie, and then wore the same outfit to relax on the beach, burying her feet in the sand.

Another snap showed the singer holding a drink in her hand as she wore a black bikini under a sheer black blanket, her hair cut back to her face.

Dua looked like an angel in a fourth photo, donning a shiny white dress as she shielded her eyes from the glare of the sun.

A final snap showed the star walking the beach hand-in-hand with her younger sister Rina.

Dua’s trip comes after she and her boyfriend Anwar decide to take a hiatus from a relationship of more than two years.

She and Anwar, 22, ‘are fixing things right now’ and ‘spending time apart,’ insider says People.

Earlier this week,The sunstated that they broke up and that they were in “crisis” because “seeing so much and being apart” was “difficult” for them.

They hadn’t been pictured together for six months, the outlet said, as Dua recorded music in London and Los Angeles while Anwar was in New York with their dog Dexter.

“The couple pitched the idea of ​​putting the brakes on their romance last month because traveling so much and being apart is proving difficult,” The Sun reported earlier this week.

“Their relationship is going through a crisis and appears to be on the rocks,” the insider added.

In May 2021, Dua revealed that they first met at a barbecue and then slipped into her DMs during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Dua and Anwar first sparked romance rumors in June 2019 after being seen racing on the PDA at the British Summer Time Music Festival in London.

Soon after, they attended New York Fashion Week together in September 2019.

During the lockdown of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Dua and Anwar socially distanced themselves in London in an Airbnb because her apartment was flooded.

They also spent time together on his mother Yolanda Hadid’s Pennsylvania farm.

She said of this time spent together: “Wake up around 9:00 am, 9:30 am, take a shower, get dressed, have some breakfast, take the dog out for a really long walk, maybe do yoga, prepare. have lunch, hang out, watch a movie, play with the animals.