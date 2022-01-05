Fashion
Dua Lipa poses in floral bikini and angelic white dress as she shares more shots of St. Barts
Dua Lipa poses in flowery bikini and angelic white dress as new single star shares more snaps from St Barts break after Anwar Hadid ‘split’
She kept fans updated on her winter vacation.
And Dua Lipa continued to share clips from her vacation in St. Barts on Tuesday, following her recent alleged split from Anwar Hadid.
The singer, 26, looked stunning as she posed a storm in a flowery bikini under a bright green waistcoat adorned with a strawberry.
Strike a pose: Dua Lipa continued to share clips from her St Barts vacation on Tuesday, following her recent alleged split from Anwar Hadid
She donned a knit bob as she pouted for the mirror selfie, and then wore the same outfit to relax on the beach, burying her feet in the sand.
Another snap showed the singer holding a drink in her hand as she wore a black bikini under a sheer black blanket, her hair cut back to her face.
Dua looked like an angel in a fourth photo, donning a shiny white dress as she shielded her eyes from the glare of the sun.
Relaxed: She donned a knitted bucket hat as she pouted for the mirror selfie, and then wore the same outfit to relax on the beach, burying her feet in the sand
Shimmery: Dua looked like an angel in a fourth photo, donning a shiny white dress as she shielded her eyes from the glare of the sun
A final snap showed the star walking the beach hand-in-hand with her younger sister Rina.
Dua’s trip comes after she and her boyfriend Anwar decide to take a hiatus from a relationship of more than two years.
She and Anwar, 22, ‘are fixing things right now’ and ‘spending time apart,’ insider says People.
Bottom up! Another snapshot showed the hitmaker holding a drink in her hand as she wore a black bikini under a sheer black blanket, her hair cut back to her face
Earlier this week,The sunstated that they broke up and that they were in “crisis” because “seeing so much and being apart” was “difficult” for them.
They hadn’t been pictured together for six months, the outlet said, as Dua recorded music in London and Los Angeles while Anwar was in New York with their dog Dexter.
“The couple pitched the idea of putting the brakes on their romance last month because traveling so much and being apart is proving difficult,” The Sun reported earlier this week.
Sister love: One final snap showed star walking the beach hand-in-hand with younger sister Rina
“Their relationship is going through a crisis and appears to be on the rocks,” the insider added.
In May 2021, Dua revealed that they first met at a barbecue and then slipped into her DMs during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
Dua and Anwar first sparked romance rumors in June 2019 after being seen racing on the PDA at the British Summer Time Music Festival in London.
Splitsville: Dua’s trip comes after she and boyfriend Anwar reportedly decided to take a hiatus from over two-year relationship
Soon after, they attended New York Fashion Week together in September 2019.
During the lockdown of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Dua and Anwar socially distanced themselves in London in an Airbnb because her apartment was flooded.
They also spent time together on his mother Yolanda Hadid’s Pennsylvania farm.
She said of this time spent together: “Wake up around 9:00 am, 9:30 am, take a shower, get dressed, have some breakfast, take the dog out for a really long walk, maybe do yoga, prepare. have lunch, hang out, watch a movie, play with the animals.
Break: Last week it was reported that the pop star and Anwar Hadid are “currently on break” after being together for more than two years
