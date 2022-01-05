From Chanel v. The RealReal in Custom Nikes cases, lawsuits to watch in 2022

From lawsuits over ESG and sustainability-focused marketing claims made by clothing companies, Nikes seeks to crack down on customizers who allegedly seek to build businesses out of his famous brands, and a battle between Warby Parker and 1-800 contacts on toa new website designs dispute between a large designer of bridal wear and the manufacturer from whose job she recently resigned regarding the control and use of social media accounts and, of course, With the persistent battles that Chanel has waged against players in the burgeoning resale market, there is a range of lawsuits expected to continue this year. Here is a (non-exhaustive) overview of the lawsuits that await us in 2022

The Platoon Spat vs. Lululemon

2021 saw the start of a legal brawl that made headlines between Peloton and Lululemon. In late November, Peloton, fresh out of a 5-year clothing deal with Lululemon, filed a declaratory action in federal court in New York City, seeking an order prohibiting it from infringing a number of design patents and patents. clothing for Lululemons through its new clothing offerings. Shortly thereafter, Lululemon filed a lawsuit in federal court in California, arguing that the exercise bike maker was charged with patent infringement of commercial design and apparel in connection with its sale of clothing from imitated sports.

The latest in the new case? According to a joint filing dated December 23, Lululemon filed a letter in connection with the New York action indicating his intention to file a motion to dismiss the New York action as an inappropriate early declaratory judgment action. . With the impending dismissal motion in mind and in order to avoid the potential waste of substantial party and judicial resources, the parties have agreed to stipulate a temporary stay in this litigation pending a decision on Lululemons’ motion to dismiss. in New York action.

As we noted during the first filing of the cases, as much as it is an alleged infringement, it is also a competition, which has heated up in the sportswear market before and during the pandemic. In view of this ever-increasing competition, brands seem increasingly eager to crack down on products perceived as imitators in order to protect their R&D and also to maintain their market positions amid an influx of new players.

Nike attacks customizers

In the wake of her short legal battle with MSCHF over the company’s high-profile Jesus and Satan sneakers, Nike is tackling the “growing threat” of the personalization market, which it says is a unfair compromise. [its] success by leveraging the value of [its] trademark to traffic counterfeit products. That effort landed Drip Creationz on the opposite end of a Nike suit in July, with the Swoosh claiming that in addition to offering shamelessly counterfeit Air Force 1 sneakers, Drip Creationz promotes and sells unauthorized shoes in as hand-made customizations of Nike’s most iconic products. . The problem, according to Nike, is that by creating custom shoes, Drip Creationz dramatically changes[s] the initially authentic Nike shoes in a [it] never approved or authorized.

Drip Creationz’s attorney has since asserted that the company’s sale of modified sneakers it purchased from Nike and / or authorized Nike retailers amounts to[s] to a resale by the first purchaser of the original product and is therefore protected by the doctrine of the first sale and does not constitute trademark infringement or unfair competition. Coming on the heels of the Hamilton watch case and in the middle of Chanel vs. Shiver and Duke, this is one of the latest cases to highlight persistent customization and editing issues.

1-800 contacts, Warby Parker Clash Over TMs, web design

Warby Parker faced a 1-800 Contacts lawsuit this summer, with the Contact Creator claiming that Warby Parker attempted to trick consumers into believing its products are affiliated with those offered by 1-800 Contacts. In addition to purchasing 1-800 Contacts keywords, 1-800 Contacts argued that Warby Parker went one step further by adopting a website which allegedly mimics the appearance of 1800contacts.com. New York-based Warby Parker has since rebuffed the claims centered on the 1-800 Contacts brand, including arguing that despite his claims to the contrary, the design of the 1-800 Contacts website has not acquired any distinctiveness.

This case will prove to be potentially interesting, as businesses continue to rely more on e-commerce in our omnichannel retail world and, simultaneously, seek to protect their websites in the same way as other assets centering on the brand. The potential kicker here: Just as businesses place more importance on ecommerce sales, websites are starting to look alike, which could mean that 1-800 Contacts is in an uphill battle.

Chanel against the real real

After entering into mediation to resolve their 3-year-old rival and anti-competitive brand dispute, Chanel and The RealReal alerted a New York federal court in November that they were unable to resolve their disputes. With the lifting of the temporary stay of proceedings, the parties now disagree on how the case should play out on the discovery front, namely given that TRR has filed anti-competitive counterclaims against Chanel l ‘last year.

After criticizing the trademark claims filed against her by Chanel and calling the lawsuit nothing more than a thinly veiled effort to prevent consumers from reselling their genuine second-hand products and to prevent customers from purchasing those products at discounted prices, the TRR filed an amended response in February 2021. This included a handful of counterclaims, in which the TRR alleges that Chanel has engaged in violations by engaging in an aggressive driving campaign. exclusionary and anti-competitive aimed at monopolizing[ing] the market and therefore the supply and price of its goods, new and second-hand, to the detriment of its competitors and consumers.

The lingering feud is worth watching, as it shines a light on how at least one luxury brand is coping with the meteoric rise in the resale market, which is worth over $ 30 billion and is expected to grow at an annual rate of 10-15% over the next decade, with the rise of digitally native resale businesses like TRR playing an important role in helping to spur such growth.

Meanwhile, Chanel is also in the midst of a similar lawsuit it brought against dealer What Goes Around Comes Around in New York federal court in March 2018.

The nuptial battle

The horrific legal battle that erupted between JLM Couture and designer Hayley Paige Gutman in late 2020 over the Hayley Paige brand and its various social media accounts has only intensified since, a New York federal court having recently concluded in September, for example, that Gutman violated a preliminary injunction that prohibits her from manufacturing, marketing and selling various wedding products until August 1, 2022. According to a September 8 notice and order, Judge Laura Taylor Swain of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York found that Gutman acted with contempt of court in a March 2021 preliminary injunction order by promoting the imminent launch of a new wedding brand on Instagram and in an interview with Business Insider.

Fast forward to October 2021, and the parties were in the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, where Gutman argued, among other things, that the lower court was wrong to demand that she drop out. her Instagram account @misshayleypaige to her former employer and owner of her eponymous label. Gutman also claimed that the non-competition in his contract with JLM was extinguished when the company failed to pay its royalties, violating the parties’ agreement.

The case, which began in December 2020, was characterized by the district court as a new dispute between a major designer of bridal wear and the manufacturer from whom she recently resigned regarding the control and use of social media accounts.

Sustainability, ESG marketing lawsuits

In 2021, Allbirds and Canada Goose were the target of bogus advertising lawsuits for sustainability-focused marketing claims they made to boost their businesses as investors and at least some consumers are prioritizing ESG . Newly public Allbirds has claimed its wool harvesting practices are sustainable [and] human, claims plaintiff Patricia Dwyer in the proposed class action lawsuit she filed this summer. Meanwhile, George Lee has claimed in his lawsuit against Canada Goose that the down jacket maker is misleading consumers with marketing dedicated to the ethical, responsible and sustainable sourcing and use of real fur.

Both lawsuits constitute a closely watched matter regarding statements made by Goldman Sachs, including: We have extensive procedures and controls that are designed to identify and resolve conflicts of interest; The interests of our clients always come first; and Integrity and honesty are at the heart of our business continues to unfold. (These statements are the responsibility of the G of ESG.) The plaintiffs, the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, have brought a lawsuit against the investment bank on the grounds that its statements contradict material undisclosed conflicts of interest maintained by Goldman, and therefore misled shareholders and artificially supported and maintained its share price.

Following a Supreme Court victory in 2021, including a ruling that while corporate defendants bear the burden of establishing that their statements did not affect their share price, the generic nature of the statements should be included in a court assessment of that impact, the case has been referred to US District Court for the Southern District of New York. In December, Justice Crotty dismissed Goldman’s claim that the statements at issue are too generic to mislead investors and impact its share price, a determination that could have an impact in light of ‘widespread marketing by brands that could previously be viewed as ambitious in nature or potentially too vague to act.