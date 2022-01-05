Fashion
Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Ciara and more of the best dressed stars of the week
2022 has only just begun, but the fashion mood for the years is already taking shape. As they partied for the New Year, the stars wanted all eyes on them, a goal they achieved by wearing bright colors, sheer fabrics and hard-to-find pieces. Whether it’s Dua Lipa exuding tropical glamor at the Luisaviaromas gala for UNICEF in a see-through acid green Stella McCartney dress from the Spring 2022 collection or Cardi B sitting beside the court during the Chicago Bulls game against the Atlanta Hawks in Guccis yet to come -published second collaboration with The North Face, the vibe was all about extroversion and exuberance.
During her New Years Eve special with Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus kept the energy at its peak by changing her outfit nearly a dozen times. Though she pulled out a barely there barbed wire dress from Anna, a silver fringed Atelier Versace jumpsuit and rainbow boleros from Dolce & Gabbanas, Cyruss’s most rockstar piece came straight from Gucci’s Love Parade collection. The chiffon dress with its feathered detailing was pure glam rock, but Cyrus made it modern by knocking the house down with his performance.
The holiday spirit was everywhere. In Barbados, Rihanna rang in the year with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky, an island-friendly kaftan, and LBD from Ibiza-based swimwear brand Osree. With its contemporary price and sheer material, the Rihannas one-shoulder dress was sexy and unexpected, especially when paired with a matching dress detailed with feathered plumage along each sleeve.
At the CMG gala in Taizhou, Chinese pop diva Li Yuchun aka Chris Lee wore a wardrobe as festive and luxurious as Cyruss, though her performance seemed biased royal instead of rockstar. She shone in the Guccis Aria collection during her musical number and morphed into a Donatella design for the program’s grand finale. Dressed in red, the color of vitality and happiness, Li wore an Atelier Versace ruffled cape. The voluminous proportions and special texture of the pieces made the little star feel like she was covered in rose petals from head to toe. Not a bad way to start the year.
