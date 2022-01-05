LeBron James’ mom hosts All-Star weekend fashion event – WWD





LeBron James is enterprising and industrious on and off the pitch, as is his mother, Gloria James, apparently. She orchestrates the inauguration of the All-Star experience, a weekend “culturally immersive celebration”. A flagship event is scheduled for Feb. 18 at the Cleveland State Theater in Playhouse Square during the National Basketball Association All-Star Weekend. James is hosting “The House of Glo,” a fashion presentation that will celebrate black designers and highlight social justice initiatives. The event will feature acclaimed designer and stylist J. Bolin and spotlight other yet to be announced color designers through a partnership with Harlem’s Fashion Row, a spokesperson for James said. Next month, a virtual marketplace will be launched for consumers to purchase creations from the featured designers. Other activations are also planned. Proceeds from the All-Star Experience will support local nonprofits including #FosterCare and The Village, which is part of the LeBron James Family Foundation. House of Glo will also support Central State University, which is one of the historically black colleges and universities and the only public one in Ohio. The Central State group will be part of the opening act, James spokespersons said. The main event – the 71st annual All-Star Game – is scheduled for February 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. James is vice president of the LeBron James Family Foundation. A champion of redefining community and strengthening families, she aims to give back to the communities that have supported her and her family over the years and to bring attention to those who are making a difference across the world. Ohio. Through a partnership with Daniels Leather, there are plans to donate over 500 coats to students in the Akron community. The House of Glo and the All-Star Experience are not NBA sponsored events. An NBA spokeswoman said on Tuesday she was seeking to confirm this. As a fashion collaborator who partnered with Thom Browne and other designers, LeBron has a Nike deal that would earn him $ 32 million a year. James is immersed in her own projects. As to whether she plans to launch a clothing line or collaborate with fashion companies, her spokesperson said, “She is currently in talks on a few projects.” Gloria james

Courtesy As dedicated as the mother-son team is for the city of Cleveland, the NBA star is not involved in the weekend’s celebration next month. “While LeBron supports his mother and her work, the All-Star experience is hosted by Ms. James,” the spokesperson said. When asked for the best fashion advice James has ever given to his son, the spokesperson replied, “And you, son! Never let anyone put you in a box.

