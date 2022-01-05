Rebel Wilson, 41, celebrated 2022 in a see-through dress on Instagram

Rebel Wilson, 41, couldn’t look brighter in two new Instagram posts.

The actress showed off her toned arms and legs in a sparkling see-through dress and cool face in a new video.

In addition to her “Healthy Year,” Rebel shared her favorite skin care tips, including the retinol treatment she swears by.

Rebel Wilson is celebrating 2022 in a major way. The 41-year-old actress kicked off the new year looking stronger and happier than ever on Instagram.

First, Rebel flaunted his murderous muscles in a transparent gold robe. “Start the New Year with a bang! HAPPY NEW YEAR, you legends, love downunder! She captioned the photo, which features her strong arms and legs.

Then she posted a super short clip while enjoying fireworks on a boat – and her skin, makeup-free, is next level glowing. “Here is 2022! Rebel shared, and the fans couldn’t get enough.

“That’s the smile for me. Wait, that’s the hoodie for me. No smile!” wrote Rebel’s Perfect co-starring Skylar Astin. (You can decide for yourself here 🙂

If 2020 and 2021 were to happen, then 2022 will be another huge year for Rebel. She is in the third round of her “Healthy Year,” which involved a complete overhaul of her diet and fitness routine.

The Mayr Method, a diet focused on improving gut health, has helped Rebel lose almost 80 pounds. And trainer Jono Castano worked with Rebel to create the perfect fitness routine. From overturning tires to lifting battle ropes, she crushes everything:

When it comes to their skin care, Rebel has been very open about their favorite products. “I’ve never been like a girl who likes stuff,” she said. Byrdie. “But I’m in facials now. I find them so relaxing. I never knew anything about beauty until I came to Hollywood. I’m from the bush in Australia, so I really had to learn everything.

Rebel says lymphatic massages and IPL lasers are among the treatments that work best for her. “I think my skin responds very well to lasers, so about once a year I do a little maintenance, mainly to remove the damage from the sun,” she explained to Who what to wear.

When it comes to her daily favorites, Rebel enjoys using Kate Somerville DermalQuench + Retinol Advanced Resurfacing Treatment. “It just gives that cool tingling feeling when you spray it on,” she shared with Byrdie. “Another makeup artist friend used it too.”

She also catches to get rid of any swelling. And, she never goes without SPF. “I will always apply because I’m so fair, but I love being in the sun, ”she said, according to Who What Wear. “Wearing sunscreen every day is something that is kind of ingrained in me as an Australian. ”

Overall, Rebel’s beauty routine is pretty straightforward. “Now I feel this thing that people are talking about – if you’re healthy on the inside, you shine on the outside,” she said. Form. “I don’t want to appear superficial, and looks aren’t everything, but I think I get better with age.”

Totally okay, keep killing him, Rebel!

