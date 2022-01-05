Historic havens: vintage wedding dresses on display

By Lori Draz

History is the fabric that binds our communities together. His sons unite us all, so now is the time to stop our subject on Historic Havens. This month, The Journal is celebrating weddings and special events with a most unique visit to the Vintage Wedding Gown exhibit at the Shrewsbury Historical Society.

The exhibition opened with 20 vintage wedding dresses, donated by local families and painstakingly restored by master seamstress Judi Buncher. The exhibit also includes bridal accessories, items worn by children and the bride and groom, and an explanation of the history of the dresses and its details. In many cases, there are original wedding photos as well.

Miriam Allen, 1886

The exhibition was an instant success. Since then, many more people have donated their treasured heirlooms for restoration and exhibition and now the collection has grown to over 40 of these remarkable dresses.

Our tour guides through some of the highlights are Shrewsbury Historical Society President Don Burden and Master Dressmaker Buncher, who donated her grandmother’s dress, mother’s dress, and her own dresses from marriage and renewal of vows. Burden’s sister also donated her dress.

The oldest wedding dress dates from the 1886 wedding of Miriam Allen of Deal. Her granddaughter, Miriam Buchaca, wore the same dress, updated with a Spanish lace mantilla, to her wedding in March 1951. The dress was donated by Ken Stockbridge, Allens’ great-grandson and son. by Miriam Stockbridge.

Robin Blair donated a 1908 dress worn by her grandmother, Georgia Gotshall. This dress is made of the finest silk satin in a formal Gibson Girl style. The blouson bodice creates an hourglass silhouette and at the neck is a lace wedding necklace. The bodice and skirt have applied rosettes of velvet and lace. The sleeves are three-quarter length and she was wearing long kid gloves with white satin pumps. She also wore a lily of the valley half crown in her hair and carried a shower bouquet of white roses and lily of the valley. According to the family, the intricate details of the dress are due to a resident seamstress.

Gotshall’s daughter, Dorothy Blair Mason, became Shrewsbury’s first female mayor in 1979. An advocate for women’s rights and their greater involvement in public policy, education and community activities, she was the first woman elected to the sacristy of Christ Church, which, since the church was founded in 1702, was a historic achievement.

Georgia Gotshall, 1908

Hanna Jonassen reminds us of the many Norwegian immigrants to the region. She emigrated from the village of Brekesto, Norway, and met her future husband, Kristian, on a transatlantic crossing. They married and raised eight children, and their granddaughter and great-granddaughter are still part of Shrewsbury to this day.

The Jonassens circa-1907 dress is a beautiful batiste in lightweight shear silk with a high pleated collar and a handmade lace insert. The blousing bodice of this ankle-length dress is adorned with satin rosettes as are the elbow-length sleeves. The slim waist is cinched with a V-shaped band.

Hanna Jonassen, 1907

History meets fashion in the dress of Emilia Siciliano, the second female mayor of Shrewsbury who served from 1999-2008. She was a lingerie designer for the True Value chain in New York City. She got engaged on New Years Eve and her father told her that she could get married before Lent or after Easter. She chose the earliest date, leaving him just two months to design and sew her own dress, modeled after the dress worn by Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face. Siciliano brought his model on the train so that she could work on her commute.

Buncher noted the fragility of some of these treasures, such as Laura McDowell’s 1913 dress donated by the Borden family’s granddaughters. The tight-waisted hobble-style dress has three-quarter length sleeves called bracelet sleeves. It has sheer lace, hanging pearls, a cascading train, and the collar is in illusion polka dot fabric backed by serpentine thread. This dress is so delicate that not even Buncher could restore it.

Buncher also highlighted the hand-sewn 1935 Florence Belott ivory silk dress that only closes at the neck. The unusual neck closure features streamers that cascade down to the hem in the front. The dress also has a long, rectangular cathedral-style train which was the popular style of the WWII era.

These are just a small sample of what you will see at the exhibit. There is a free booklet to help you really understand the history and intricacies of their construction.

The exhibition is free, although free will donations are accepted. Hours in January are Sundays from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and private appointments for groups, bridal showers, birthdays and more can be booked. Call 732-530-7974 or email [email protected] The Historical Society has a community space to accommodate small gatherings. Additionally, in March, up to 10 of these robes will be moved to the East Branch of the Monmouth County Library, so check back for more details.

The Shrewsbury Historical Society and Museum are located in the Shrewsbury Municipal Complex with ample parking and accessible to people with disabilities.