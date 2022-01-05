The roller coaster economy – WWD





After the rapid free fall that followed the initial lockdowns of COVID-19 and the strong rebound of last year, the economy is expected to moderate in 2022. But while this looks like a return to normal – regardless of how the pandemic has started for nearly two years – retailers are unwilling to return to slower growth. Fashion saw a big increase last year with consumer spending fueled by government stimulus, pent-up demand and a stay-at-home mentality. But while Omicron may keep shoppers closer to home for a while, the stimulus has worn off and consumers are expected to step back from the holiday rush. The Conference Board expects growth in consumer spending to slow to 2.5% in the first quarter, decelerating from 6.5% in the fourth quarter. And that could be the trend for the year – a stabilization of the economy as the world goes through the pandemic. The slowdown comes at a bad time for retailers, who also still struggle with COVID-19 supply chain safeguards that could squeeze profit margins just as revenue growth declines. IHS Markit expects US gross domestic product growth to rise from 5.7% last year to 4.3% in 2022. This is still well above the pre-pandemic trend and a comeback Welcome to growth after 2020’s 3.4% drop, but slower growth is still slower growth in a confused world. “Disruptions in deliveries, rigidity of supply and increases in energy prices will continue to put upward pressure on prices in the first half of 2022,” IHS said in its forecast. “Logistics bottlenecks will not be resolved until later in the year, as demand for goods moderates and traffic normalizes, while increases in oil and natural gas production ease pressures from consumers. energy prices. Wages will temporarily react to labor market pressures in the United States and Europe with an unsustainable effect on inflation. Year-over-year inflation rates will therefore slow down by the end of 2022. “ Inflation, which peaked in 39 years in November, will be the center of the economic crowd this year, although clothing prices are relatively under control over the longer term. This is because shoppers have to put gasoline in the car and food on the table and only then look to freshen up their cupboards. More from WWD: Nike buys a Metaverse compatible RTFKT Year in review: IPO Rush transforms fashion Year in review: C suite changes shake up the industry

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/business-news/financial/consumer-spending-gdp-fashion-retail-covid-2022-economy-1235023031/

