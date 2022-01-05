Fashion
Clad in vegan leather, Lenovo’s new ThinkPad Z dresses to impress
Lenovo’s venerable ThinkPad laptops are about to get a facelift. The new Lenovo ThinkPad Z series, unveiled at CES on Tuesday, brings a new line of models to the ThinkPad family, and with it a new emphasis on aesthetics and durability.
Made in partnership with AMD, the new ThinkPad Z comes in 13-inch and 16-inch sizes and offers an impressive combination of sophisticated style, durable materials, and business-ready performance. There’s plenty of cutting edge power and features too, including AMD, Microsoft Pluto Security, and Windows 11 Pro processors and graphics chips.
Leather, bamboo and sugar cane
One of the design pillars of the new ThinkPad Z is a commitment to recycled materials. The design features extensive use of recycled aluminum in the all-metal chassis and adds an equally durable yet positively luxurious element with a leather-covered exterior finish that uses only recycled vegan leather.
Even the AC adapter benefits from an upgrade, with 90% of the material coming from post-consumer content. The packaging is also reworked with a new bamboo and sugar cane material that is fully recyclable and compostable.
But the design doesn’t look like your average eco-responsible recycled product. Aluminum construction is available in multiple finishes, with the Z13 being bare metal with either black or arctic gray finishes, or covered in rich black leather, for a distinctive look and feel highlighted by bronze accents. The more professional Z16, on the other hand, is only available in arctic gray.
TrackPoint, now with double-tap
Designed primarily for productivity, Lenovo has added unique features to the new ThinkPad Z laptops. The touchpad is larger than most at 4.72 inches wide and features a glass surface and haptic feedback. The spill-resistant keyboard is backlit for working in low-light situations, and the iconic Lenovo TrackPoint is still in the center of the keyboard.
But this TrackPoint is a little different from a simple button to point your cursor. It gets added functionality with a new quick menu of two-touch productivity settings that lets you immediately adjust camera and microphone settings, start dictation for typing-free document creation, and turn off or on. sound during video calls. This is all in addition to the usual pointing tasks for which the TrackPoint is known.
The webcam also gets a facelift, with a distinctive communication bar at the top of the screen that houses a Full HD webcam with electronic shutter and IR functionality for facial recognition, as well as a pair of microphones that deliver clear speech with suppression. Dolby Voice noise to eliminate unwanted ambient noise.
More portability: ThinkPad Z13
The 13-inch Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 is the more mobility-focused of the two new models, but it’s still about productivity.
Premium finishes and signature materials can be alluring, but the real appeal isn’t just on the skin. The Z13 is available with a range of AMD Ryzen Pro U-Series processors, from the 6-core Ryzen R5 Pro to the 8-core Ryzen R7 Pro Z. It is paired with AMD’s integrated Navi graphics, up to 32GB of memory, and up to 1TB of SSD storage using PCIe Gen 4 for optimal performance.
The laptop’s 50 watt-hour battery provides an estimated runtime of 15 hours, and fast charging support means you can top that battery up quickly when you finally need to plug it in.
The laptop’s 13.3-inch display offers a 91.6% screen-to-body ratio, with options for an impressive 2,800 x 1,880-pixel OLED panel, 1,920 x 1,080 IPS panel pixels with touch capability or a base screen of 1,920 pixels. 1080p display without touch support. All of these display options are TÜV certified for low blue light emissions and offer up to 400 nits of brightness.
Other features include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity, as well as two USB-C ports and optional adapters for HDMI, Ethernet, and USB-A.
The Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 will sell for $ 1,549 starting in May.
More power: ThinkPad Z16
The larger Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 is performance-oriented, modulating its larger size to offer more processor and graphics options, up to an 8-core AMD Ryzen R9 Pro and an AMD Radeon RX discrete GPU 6500M optional, as well as a maximum of 2TB SSD. storage.
The 16-inch display is available with a resolution of up to 4K in the OLED version, although cheaper options are offered with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, with and without touch capability.
Like the Z13, the larger ThinkPad Z16 comes with Dolby Atmos audio, 6E Wi-Fi networking and Bluetooth for convenient wireless use, and a 70 watt-hour battery that Lenovo claims will provide 12 hours. per charge, as well as fast charging capability.
The Z16 comes equipped with three USB-C ports and a full-size SD card slot, along with a headphone / mic combo and optional adapters for other connections.
The Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 will also start selling in May, with a base price of $ 2,099.
