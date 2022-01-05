Omicron interrupts plans to return to fashion firms office – WWD

Don’t expect people to fill their desks full time just yet.

Due to the rampant spread of the Omicron variant, several fashion companies are adopting a wait-and-see attitude and delaying the return of their employees to the office.

In total, some 1.1 million new cases of the coronavirus were reported on Monday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as the highly contagious Omicron variant continues to spread in the United States. The Omicron variant was responsible for 95.4% of new COVID-19 cases in the United States last week, according to estimates released Tuesday by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“If the pandemic taught us whatever it is, you have to be flexible and adapt quickly to the changes that this brings. We will continue to evaluate our plans as more information becomes available over the next few weeks and will share any updates needed as the week of January 18 approaches, when we need to start our return. expected in the office, ”said a spokesperson for PVH Corp.

A spokesperson for Tapestry Inc. said, “As a precaution, putting the health and safety of our employees first, we have just moved the official date of our return to the New York / New Jersey office to 1. February from January 10. offices have been and will continue to be open with heightened security measures in place should employees choose to come, our hybrid working model will go into effect on February 1.

The fashion industry is not alone in delaying the return to the office. Banks such as Goldman Sachs, Citi and JP Morgan have delayed their returns and allow employees to work remotely for the first few weeks of 2022, as have many big tech companies, including Apple and Google.

Shoshanna Gruss, Founder and Creative Director of Shoshanna, said, “If there’s one thing the last 22 months have taught us, it’s that we need to be adaptable; what we do today may need to be changed tomorrow.

“We are currently following CDC and New York City Small Business guidelines for all in-person work. Our entire team is set up to work remotely and come to the office as needed. We are fortunate to have completed our last deal just before the Omicron spread in early December. Being a small team gives us the ability to make some of the most important decisions closer to the dates. We’ll be revisiting our plans for February market meetings and trade show trips at the end of the month. “

Jane Siskin, Founder and CEO of Cinq to Sept, said the company is taking precautions: “We expect 2022 to be a great year for Five to Sept. As As COVID-19 cases increase in New York City, we are taking precautions to create a safe working environment for our employees. We are expanding our offices in January to be on two floors to ensure social distancing as our team continues to grow. The new office will include two exhibition rooms and a photo studio. We understand the importance of creating content for the web and social media and make it a priority.

Siskin said they hope to continue scheduling appointments with retailers in their showroom for the fall 2022 season. “Over the past two months, major stores had returned to in-person market meetings and specialty stores were heading to New York for major collections, but not preseason / small deliveries. Our activity in the Dallas and LA markets was stronger than ever – it’s a great opportunity to meet specialty stores that don’t come to New York every season.

Siskin noted that the company is planning numerous in-person events for the first quarter with key retailers. “We’ll do a decision [this month] whether these events were to take place in person or virtual. We love to visit stores because it’s a time to connect with our customers and associates in store and listen to their feedback.

A spokesperson for Ungaro and its designer Kobi Halperin (who also has a separate eponymous brand) said, “We’re back in the office, but with the option of working from home. Most of us are physically back in the office. He said the market is still expected to open as scheduled on February 8.

He noted that the Ungaro and Kobi Halperin design teams are still planning to visit Première Vision in Paris from February 8-10 and are presenting Ungaro during Paris Fashion Week in March. They will also introduce the Kobi Halperin brand to European customers during the same period.

“Of course, everything is likely to change in case things change around the world,” he said.

Susan Sokol, co-founder of High Alchemy, a New York-based showroom that represents 30 brands from luxury to advanced contemporary, said their employees have been back in the office since June 2020, when the city opened. “and never left”.

Since they have so many samples in the showroom, they felt it was important to be back in person. At first 99% of their dates were virtual, but by September 2021 50% were in person, which was very encouraging, Sokol said. However, last December 90 percent of the market was virtual, which Sokol attributed to the holiday season when small specialty store retailers are understaffed and want to be in the sales pitch.

She now believes that New York Fashion Week should be pushed back by a week, which would impact all of the global fashion weeks. With many believing the next two weeks could be the peak of the virus in the United States (through Jan. 20), she believes things will get worse, based on what health officials at the CDC and the ‘Biden administration, “and then things will fade away.

While she thinks New York Fashion Week might be a problem, she thinks Coterie, which is very late this year (Feb.27-March 1), is good, and small specialty stores will feel more like it. safe when coming to New York. She said her business, which would normally travel to Europe in late February, would not be leaving this year. “Right now, as a showroom, we’re more comfortable traveling to the United States, doing trunk shows and visiting stores,” Sokol said, noting that their 2021 company returned to where it was in 2019.

In the meantime, the Council of Fashion Designers of America, in partnership with IMG, is closely monitoring the current COVID-19 outbreak and working with local and state authorities to ensure the health and safety of everyone attending Fashion Week. from New York.

“We understand the impact of the Omicron variant on logistics, personnel and planning up to the week and will support each brand’s individual decision regarding their February shows,” CFDA said in a letter. that they send Wednesday to its Subscribers to the fashion calendar.

For those planning to host shows and in-person presentations in February, the CFDA recommends following IMG’s COVID-19 health and safety plans, established last September. It will require all people entering a performance venue to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination in accordance with federal and state law, require masks to be worn indoors at all times except in areas designated for eating and drinking or for models walking the runway, and recommends a reduced number of capacity guests in performance venues with appropriate spacing. In addition, IMG added that its updated vaccination policy will require a COVID-19 booster for everyone eligible to receive it. People not eligible from February 12, 2022 will be able to continue entering with verification of their vaccination status.

Leslie Russo, President of IMG Fashion Events and Properties, added, “As we navigate fashion week for the fourth time since the start of the pandemic, we are adjusting our plans in real time to ensure health and safety. safety of our community, while continuing to protect the ability of industry to pursue our collective affairs. IMG set the precedent for a safe return to New York Fashion Week without incident and will continue to work closely with the CFDA and our city and state leaders to guide designers, guests, consumers and the countless workers NYFW employs, through our largest bi-annual Safe Gathering.

The CFDA has stated that it continue to support the American fashion community as brands decide which approach is best for their business. Track 360 continues to be the central virtual home for New York Fashion Week, as it has been throughout the pandemic. “As we continue to navigate the fluid nature of the pandemic, we will update the above if the situation changes in the coming weeks,” the CFDA said.

