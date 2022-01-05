Menswear and Couture Weeks Continue Despite Omicron’s Boom





To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. Fashion week organizers take action to save a new season overshadowed by the Covid-19 pandemic, as the Omicron variant spreads around the world, with stricter regulations and vaccination requirements enforced in many places. In Paris, Men’s Fashion Week (January 18-23) and Couture Week (January 24-27) are still scheduled, with events in Milan also set to continue. Fashion houses have started making their own calls to see if they want to participate. On Tuesday, Giorgio Armani announced the cancellation of the Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani men’s shows in Milan and of the Priv couture show in Paris in view of the worsening epidemiological situation. However, many big brands have confirmed Vogue Business they’re sticking to their physical show plans, including Herms, Dior, Loewe, Ami and Kenzo, which will mark artistic director Nigo’s first show. Newcomers betting on physical shows include Bianca Saunders, Egonlab and Rains. Paco Rabanne and Alaa plan to host women’s clothing parades on January 23. Also on the men’s calendar is the Louis Vuitton fashion show, showcasing the latest collection designed by Virgil Abloh before his death, although details on the format were not immediately available. The final calendar indicating the formats is expected in the coming days. In France, new daily cases of Covid-19 reached nearly a record 300,000 on Tuesday. The day before, Frances Fondation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode sent government health measures to participating houses, with an additional protocol expected next week. The restrictions include the wearing of face masks (also compulsory on the streets of Paris) and the possession of a vaccination pass. Spectators must be seated with a physical distance of at least one meter between two people, no standing space permitted. Models not wearing masks should keep a distance of two meters. It will probably be necessary to avoid cocktails, France having banned the standing station in bars and cafes from January 3 and for three weeks, so until the end of the mens week. The participation of publishers and buyers will vary. Fully vaccinated travelers from European countries and the US need a negative PCR or antigen test to enter France, while travelers from the UK are banned from non-essential travel. Paris Fashion Week does not count as a reason for visitors to enter the country. For those who cannot attend, all shows will be broadcast on the event’s digital platforms. Disruption could occur until showtime, as event coordinators plan to prepare for positive Covid tests among attendees, models and other staff. This means that the tracks might look different than usual, if they can continue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voguebusiness.com/fashion/mens-and-couture-fashion-weeks-to-go-ahead-despite-omicron-surge The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos