Priya Ahluwalia on Changing the Fashion Narrative

For Priya Ahluwalia, the pandemic was both a moment of escape and an existential calculation.

Her London-based brand, Ahluwalia, has grown into one of fashion’s hottest brands, winning prestigious awards, a fan base of fashion buyers and a series of top collaborations for its tailor-made collections. from reused vintage clothing and drawing on the mixed cultural heritage of the designers.

But this success has also brought new challenges as the designer seeks to grow her brand with a business model that moves away from the traditional roadmap.

It is our main problem at the moment to determine how we can grow our business while remaining true to our values, said Ahluwalia.

The designer (born in London to Indian and Nigerian parents and raised with a Jamaican stepfather) is part of a dynamic group of young, multicultural London-based menswear designers who have brought renewed relevance to contemporary British fashion. with collections that defend cultures, ethnicities and body types that were previously under-represented in the mainstream. His designs are distinctively vibrant and nostalgic, drawing on deeply researched themes with references ranging from WEB Du Bois and Fela Kuti, to the Harlem Renaissance and iconic visual features of the African Diaspora.

She started working with vintage clothing after spending time at Panipat, India, a global clothing recycling hub, while studying for her Masters in Men’s Clothing at the University of Westminster. Its collections refer to the traditions of circularity of Indian embroidery, sewing together layers of ancient fabrics to create clothes that occupy a fluid space between luxury, streetwear and sportswear.

I’ve done so much research on how much trash there is in the world because of the fashion industry. My brand is really about finding a way to create with the materials we already have, she said.

The Spring / Summer 2022 collection included women’s clothing for the first time. (Ahluwalia)

Ready for growth

Ahluwalia made her London Fashion Week Mens debut in 2018 as part of the British Fashion Councils Newgen program for emerging designers with a collection that featured a colorful mix of streetwear, couture and upcycled denim pieces.

The brand is now offered by retailers such as Browns, Ssense and Dover Street Market. He was a finalist for the LVMH Prize in 2020 and has won numerous accolades over the past year, including the Queen Elizabeth II Prize for British Design and a BFC Leaders of Change award at the Novembers Fashion Awards.

Collaborations with it-girl label Ganni and British handbag brand Mulberry have broadened the labels’ exposure and allowed for new categories to be experimented with in 2020. The merger with Mulberry has generated worthy media impressions of a $ 1.5 million, according to brand performance analyst Launchmetrics, while Ganni paved the way for the launch of women’s fashion last year.

The collection was built on typical Ahluwalia codes with ’90s-inspired sportswear and cuts, while venturing into stylish knits, trench coats and a mini skirt. This resulted in a 70% increase in wholesale revenue between the fall / winter 2021 and spring / summer 2022 seasons, the company said. The team is currently focused on a return to London Fashion Week in February, which is expected to be Ahluwalia’s first physical spectacle since the start of the pandemic.

Ahluwalia is no longer the emerging menswear brand it once was and has evolved into that nascent multi-genre, multi-category brand, said Joe Brunner, menswear buyer at Browns.

Change the narrative

But scaling up the uniquely designed Ahluwalias brand is a challenge that goes against the traditional fashion business model.

People aren’t used to the way we work, like when we tell our supply chain you can make this piece from three pre-used sweaters instead of a new fabric, Ahluwalia said. And it’s not just the production that’s a challenge; procurement of materials is equally difficult. It is very difficult for us as a company to be able to get vintage clothes [for our collections] all the time, she said.

But the designer is part of a generation focused on finding more sustainable solutions and new ways of working within the industry. She focuses on steady and manageable growth for her small team of 10 full-time employees, rather than rapid business expansion that stumbles many young brands. And it’s experimenting with new technologies and new kinds of partnerships, teaming up with Microsoft to develop a platform for the brand to source old clothes from consumers across the UK, launched at the summit on the UN’s COP26 climate in November of last year.

This is an approach that has also rubbed off on Ahluwalias employees. Working with the designer also really taught me to always see opportunities instead of limits, said Gannis Creative Director Ditte Reffstrup.

Rachel Deeley contributed to this article.