Margaret “Peggy” Patricia Pratt Van Munching of Darien passed away peacefully at home on January 2nd.

Born in Duluth, Minnesota in 1931 to Joseph Roland Pratt and Patricia McGill Pratt, Peggy attended Holy Angels Academy in Minneapolis and the University of Minnesota.

She worked as a local print and runway model for several department stores in the Minneapolis area, including Young-Quinlan and Dayton’s.

It was during a double date that Peggy met her future husband, who had flown to Minnesota from Connecticut to meet his friend. The next day he asked Peggy to come out instead, and a few months later he proposed.

Peggy and Leo Van Munching Jr. would remain together until his death in 2016.

They married in 1953 and briefly settled in Greenwich before moving to Chicago, where their first seven children were born. There, Leo opened the Midwest office of Van Munching & Co., then the exclusive US importer of Heineken. (Peggy liked to tell people that she was married to “a beer peddler.”)

A brief return to Connecticut saw the birth of their eighth child. They then moved for Leo’s job again, this time to Southern California. Peggy and her family settled permanently in Darien in 1972. Years later, Heineken would honor his indirect services to the company by arranging to name a new strain of gerbera daisy “Peggy”.

The expression “housewife” does not do Peggy justice: her eight children one day realized that she had spent five years of her life pregnant in just 10 years, and without twins, although they gave up trying to estimate the number of school meals. she packed her bags, the dinners she cooked, the crying children she soothed, and the parent-teacher conferences she attended. She did it all without complaint and with great pride in the children she raised.

When her children went to college, Peggy changed her role from a housewife (and drill sergeant) to that of a volunteer and benefactor. She drove for several years for Meals on Wheels and built decades-long relationships with charities such as the Breast Cancer Alliance and City Harvest, as well as several schools, including St. Margaret Mary’s School in the Bronx.

Peggy has given so much attention to the sick physical factory of St. Margaret Mary that the school half-jokingly named their new boiler for her. Because education was so important to her and her late husband, Peggy and Leo put several generations of the extended family into college and college.

Together, Peggy and her late husband made two large donations to Stamford Hospital, first in the form of the Van Munching Rehabilitation Unit, and more recently with the Van Munching Intensive Care Unit.

Peggy has contributed tirelessly to the Darien Community Fund, Lower Fairfield County Food Bank, Darien Book Aid, Darien Library and countless other local charities.

She also made a donation to the Brain Center at the University of California at San Francisco in honor of her late son, Leo Van Munching III, who died in 2018 of glioblastoma.

Every Christmas for several decades, Peggy sent her friends and family what has become the “Dearhearts” letter, updating them on her offspring. Her holiday missives became so popular and long-awaited that when she briefly stopped writing them as her children were growing up, several friends called to complain. She started writing letters again until just a few years ago.

His many and varied interests included voracious reading, correspondence with friends around the world, drawing, fashion, lunching with local friends, baking his chocolate chip cookies, and embroidery. (Although not a sports fan herself, she embroidered a Red Sox-themed belt for one of her sons. This belt has been worn in six Red Sox World Series appearances, all wins.)

In 1965, his portrait was painted by Everett Raymond Kinstler, creator of several official portraits of American presidents, two of which hung in the White House. She was a member of the Wee Burn Country Club.

Along with her husband and son, she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Annebet, and her brother, Ron. Peggy is survived by her children: Jan (Charles) Phillips, Pieter, Paul (Heather), Tesa, Anne (Peter) Ardery, Philip (Emily) and Christopher (Kimberly); and her stepdaughter, Laura. She was the beloved Nana to 12 surviving grandchildren, Kyle, Charlie, Brennan, Max, Anneka, Lily, Mia, Megan, Will, Anna, Maggie and Leo IV, as well as four great grandchildren, River, Rory, Harper, and Sutton. She is also survived by her sister Nancy.

Due to the pandemic and Peggy’s oft-expressed concern for the health of her friends and relatives, a service will be scheduled at a later and safer date.

It was Peggy’s wish that instead of flowers, contributions be made in her memory for Harvest City, New York’s largest food rescue organization.

an obituary from Lawrence Funeral Home, where online condolences can be made