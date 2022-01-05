Aleida Nez forgets the dress and poses in the Galilea Montijo style – CVBJ





Aleida Núñez forgets her dress and poses like Galilea Montijo | Instagram The beautiful Aleida Núñez left her most fervent followers more than surprised with a photo shoot with which she reminded many neither more nor less than the host of the Hoy program, Galilea Montijo. The Mexican actress dazzled social networks by posing on a sofa and forgetting her dress or any other item of clothing on the most basic. Aleida surprised with a very small set of two pieces, very colorful and patterned. The photograph shows Aleida nunez most flirtatious and a few years ago, because the singer’s face also shows that she is much younger. You may be interested: Venga la Alegría turns 16 and its drivers celebrate Due to her looks and personality, former Las Estrellas star Bailan en Hoy reminded many of the beautiful Galilea Montijo, as she wore very natural makeup, curly hair and charms in the host’s style. de Hoy at the time of his calendar. Aleida Núñez’s photograph pleased her followers so much that they took it up to be posted on an Instagram account of the talented actress’s followers to admire her again and again. ADMIRE THE BEAUTY OF ALEIDA NÚÑEZ HERE Aleida Núñez forgets her dress and poses in the Galilea Montijo style. Photo: Instagram. Aleida Núñez made it clear that beauty and intelligence are not fought, the famous not only let her artistic side shine, but also business. The actress surprised more than one by sharing that she owned her own brand of women’s clothing. Thinking of women, Núñez has created a line of leggings and pants that favor the feminine silhouette, which have been very successful and what her followers love the most is that she herself is the model of these clothes. Núñez is dazzling social media by sharing her outfits which makes it very clear that she is truly spectacular and if she looks like this all of her followers would surely buy them. Aleida nunez He started his artistic career quite young, however, he did not get a leading role in soap operas, but he was recognized by the public, since he was one of the current faces despite the time spent on the small screen. This beautiful woman has recently appeared in entertainment programs such as Hoy Program, La Cantina del Tunco and others, also developing as a TV presenter. Recently, Aleida made the headlines due to the departure of singer Carlos Marín, who died last December of the Covid-19.

