10 anime villains who dress to impress

The anime world has countless famous and spooky villains, from the planet-destroying Frieza Dragon ball z at Naruto‘Ultimate Shinobi, Madara Uchiwa. These villains already vary widely in their goals, methods, powers, and abilities, but they also vary in their wardrobes. Even the bad guys have to dress for work.

Some villains and antagonists don’t care much about their appearance, like Detectives Near and L in Death threat. Other villains look downright cheesy, like Nnoitra Gilga from Bleach. Some more notable villains are famous for their exquisite outfits and fashionable taste with some taking great pride in their looks.

ten Yoshikage Kira Has A Cool Costume (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)





Many villains in cartoons and other media wear costumes. Anyone in a sleek and elegant outfit will look great, whether they’re a noble hero, a cruel villain, or something in between. The villain inJoJo’s bizarre adventure: the diamond is unbreakableis none other than serial killer Yoshikage Kira.

Kira clearly cares a lot about how he looks, from his sleek costume to his neat hair, and he doesn’t like getting dirty for any reason. It compares well to Diavolo’s own outfit, who wears rather odd clothes for a mob boss.

9 Demon Lord Clayman is dressed for a dinner party (this time I reincarnated as a slime)





This time I reincarnated in slime introduces Demon Lord Clayman, another well-dressed villain who is perfectly dressed for polite company. Instead of a modern suit, Clayman wears a white tuxedo shirt with a black bow tie, a gray waistcoat, and a high-necked white coat. Her impressive outfit is topped with a pair of white gentleman’s gloves.

Clayman definitely looks like he’s about to attend a dinner party with aristocrats or nobles, and his exquisite attire easily matches the luxurious decor of his private castle. Clayman might be a dead-end villain jerk, but at least he still looks his best.





8 Daki is just dazzling (Demon Slayer)





Demon slayerThe Entertainment District arc features the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, as well as a worthy foe to face: the Upper Moon Six, Daki. She poses in oiran in Tokyo’s entertainment district and often changes her appearance to hide the fact that she never visibly ages.

Daki has done well in the entertainment district arc so far and she poses a serious threat to Uzui and his three wives who operate in the district. She dresses well in faux oiran and can grab the attention of any man who sees her. She also has stylish hair accessories and jewelry.





seven Azami Nakiri has a dark and elegant costume (Food Wars!: Shokugeki No Soma)





Azami Nakiri is yet another male villain who looks great in a well-fitting costume. Even though men’s fashion seems limited compared to women’s, there are still ways to customize a suit and make it stand out. Azami, for example, pairs her dark eyes and hair with a dark gray suit and dark pinstripe shirt.

Azami completes her fancy ensemble with a gray and white striped tie for some visual relief. He completes the outfit with black gloves for an even classier look. Azami thinks he’s the best thing that ever happened to the culinary world in Food wars!, and he has an outfit that matches his ego.





6 Princess Malty Looks Exquisite (The Rising Of The Shield Hero)





Princess Malty is infamous as one of the anime community’s most hated characters of all time since she plotted againstthe RBirth of the Hero of the Shieldby publicly accusing him of a heinous crime he did not commit. Both Malty and his father are shady schemers, and their kingdom has almost paid a heavy price.

Even though Malty is rotten on the inside, she won’t show it on the outside. She’s a princess, after all, and has colorful and stylish outfits to match, as well as fancy jewelry, makeup, and hairstyles. No one would guess that a twisted villain is lurking beneath this beautiful exterior.





5 Gentle Criminal wears elegant outfit (My Hero Academia)





The minor villain Gentle Criminal wasn’t as powerful as Izuku’s other enemies, but the social media star was a token villain who shows what happens when students can’t handle society’s expectations of them. .

Gentle Criminal has a dazzling outfit and finely cropped facial hair to give it a chic, old-fashioned look, complete with gloves, a stand-up collar coat and even a tea set. His sidekick, La Brava, also has a pretty elegant outfit.





4 Rize Kamishiro is always at his best (Tokyo Ghoul)





Gluttonous Ghoul Rize Kamishiro was the first villain (and the first ghoul) to appear inTokyo ghoul. As Rize had expected, Ken considered her a charming and intelligent student, a harmless lady who loved books more than anything. Rize attacked Ken but almost died after steel beams fell on him.

She didn’t look so beautiful after that, but her initial appearance was really flattering. She dressed well without looking garish. She also had finely brushed hair and neat glasses that complimented her “geek girl” character. Too bad there is a monster below.









3 Shaiapouf has butterfly wings and a nice outfit (Hunter X Hunter)





Shaiapouf is a major villain of the Chimera Ant arc in Hunter x hunterand he is proud to be one of King Meruem’s personal bodyguards. Shaiapouf takes this duty seriously and he sometimes gets carried away at least until Meruem gives him a stern look.

Shaiapouf is known not only for his butterfly techniques, but also for his refined sartorial skills and talent with the violin. It’s not the fanciest villain outfit, but it’s simple and classy. He could easily add a tuxedo jacket to complete this look.





2 Ikaruga looks like a Japanese princess (Fairy Tail)





Very few characters in Fairy tale wear official uniforms. Instead, heroes and villains dress however they like, including the elegant villain Ikaruga.

Ikaruga is an attractive woman with a bright red lipstick and two moles. She wears a red and white Japanese-style dress or kimono, with elegant designs of flames and skulls. She also wears high sandals to make her look more imposing.





1 Wrath looks good in his uniform (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)





The villainous Wrath wears the military uniform of Amestris as the leader of this great nation. Wrath, who goes by the name of King Bradley, naturally looks great in his officer uniform. Bradley’s military uniform features several medals pinned to his chest and super-sharp sabers by his side. He completes his look with slicked back black hair and a finely cropped mustache.

