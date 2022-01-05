Splendid outfit: Queen Elizabeth compliments toddler who dressed up as her for Halloween





queen elizabeth is apparently a huge fan of his pint-sized lookalike across the pond. The monarch sent a special letter to Jalayne sutherland, a one-year-old girl from Ohio who dressed up as her for Halloween. The mom of toddlers Katelyn Sutherland sent photos of her daughters’ perfect costume to Buckingham Palace and last month they received a response from the Queens Maid of Honor, the Hon. Marie Morrison. According to Today, we read in the note, The queen wishes me to write to you and thank you for your letter and for the photograph which you have carefully attached. Her Majesty thought it kind of you to write to her, and the Queen was delighted to see the picture of your daughter Jalayne in her splendid outfit. The set included a light blue coat with a matching hat, a curly white wig, a chunky pearl necklace, and some corgis from Jalaynes’ side. Morrison added: Her Majesty hopes you all have a very Merry Christmas, and I am attaching some information about the Royal Pets, which Jalayne might like to have. As for how the Queen spent her Christmas, the royal had to cut back on her festivities this year due to the current increase in coronavirus cases due to the omicron variant. She kept her celebration small at Windsor Castle, only inviting close family and canceling her traditional pre-Christmas lunch. During its annual meeting Christmas day broadcastsaid Queen Elizabeth, Although it is a time of great happiness and good humor for many, Christmas can be difficult for those who have lost loved ones. This year, above all, I understand why. But for me, in the months since the death of my beloved Philip, I have taken great comfort in the warmth and affection of the many tributes to his life and work across the country, the Commonwealth and the world. His sense of service, his intellectual curiosity, and his ability to have fun in any situation were all overwhelming. That mischievous, questioning twinkle was as brilliant at the end as it was when I first laid eyes on it. More great stories from Vanity Fair The story behind the only known photo of Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein

