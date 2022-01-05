Giorgio Armani cancels men’s and haute couture fashion shows due to Covid concerns





Italian designer Giorgio Armani has announced that his upcoming shows at Milan Fashion Week for Men and Paris Haute Couture Week have both been canceled. Citing concerns over the new variant of Omicron which is rampant across Europe, Armani, 87, said with great regret and after careful consideration, in light of the worsening epidemiological situation ” , he felt compelled to stop the shows, both scheduled for later this month. The designer said that while fashion shows are crucial and irreplaceable occasions, “he felt a duty to protect people and that the health and safety of employees and the public must again be a priority.” Giorgio Armani during the One Night Only series finale in Dubai on October 26, 2021. AFP What makes it remarkable is that at the start of the pandemic, Armani was the first designer to respond to health concerns, closing the doors of its fall / winter 2020 women’s ready-to-wear collection to an audience. , and rather delivering the spectacle to an empty room. The fashion world accused him of overreacting, but within weeks millions of people were stranded. Now, canceling his events once again after relaunching them in person recently, it sends an important message: that this pandemic is still far from over. The Armani news will be a blow to the industry which always cautiously reappears with in-person shows. The historic haute couture event in Paris has been running without live performances from several key players for over a year, with names such as Elie Saab, Zuhair Murad and Georges Hobeika missing the event due to the pandemic and the August 2020 explosion in Beirut. In Florence, the Pitti Uomo men’s event returns after a two-year hiatus, with many creators hosting their first live show since 2020. This includes Loewe Creative Director JW Anderson, who is hosting an in-person event for his brand. eponymous for the first time since the start of the pandemic. So far, no other designer has followed Armani, and the rest of the Milan Men’s Fashion Week and Paris Haute Couture Week schedule remains unchanged. However, as he has consistently shown throughout his 40-plus-year career, Armani is adept at predicting changes in mood and mood, and where he goes others tend to follow. Updated: January 5, 2022, 08:53 AM

