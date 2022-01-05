Woman strips naked and uses dress as face mask in ice cream shop in viral video





We agree that food cravings can be intense. But the level of intensity for this Argentinian woman knew no bounds. Into a sparsely packed ice cream shop, a bold and fearless woman walked in wearing nothing but her underwear. Upon entering, she stripped down to her underwear and used her dress as a face mask. On January 1 in western Argentina around the town of Godoy Cruz, this woman was captured in surveillance footage at around 10:40 p.m. The footage also shows a father and his three daughters placing their order and waiting for their dessert as this woman enters. READ MORE Pandemic nightmares: Stress from Covid-19 could cause increase in doomsday dreams, study finds “Strip Down, Rise Up”: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer & Everything You Need To Know About Netflix’s Women’s Empowerment Docus The father, however, apparently couldn’t take his eyes off the intrepid lady. As seen in the video, the woman was told to leave the store because she did not have a mask, due to pandemic restrictions. Casually, the woman took off her dress, stripped down to her underwear, and used the dress to cover her mouth and nose, much like a face mask. The father of the three girls also had his mask right under his nose. Only his mouth was covered, but his nose remained uncovered. Watching how the seller asked the lady to wear a mask, the father cleverly pulled his mask over his nose as he feared he would be allowed to place his order at the store. Apparently the woman protested but the staff did not take her order. Without hesitation, it left the store premises and was not repaired. Later, in no time, she would be back with 10 more of her friends, none of them wearing masks. The unnamed and intrepid woman also reportedly told staff members, “Don’t ask for my face mask, I’m putting it on.” But the staff stood firm and decided not to serve any customers who did not follow these rules. Later, one of the party found a mask and placed an order for 11 ice creams. This order was accepted and the lady finally had her ice cream! When this video was shared on Twitter, people had mixed reactions. One user said, “What difference does it make? Women undress a lot more on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and Insta. At least then there was a reason. At all other times, I didn’t. could not yet figure out the why other than everything for the weight. “ What difference does that make? Women undress a lot more on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and Insta. At least then there was a reason. At all other times I could not yet understand the why besides nothing for the weight Oliveira, Reinaldo (@ oliveirar050998) January 4, 2022 Another jokingly commented, “How good does that ice cream have to be… I’m not sure I would go that far for a horned cone, but at least she masked herself….” As this ice cream must be good … not sure I would go that far for a horned cone, but at least it masked itself … Laureece Bernadine (@LaureeceB) January 4, 2022 If you have a scoop or an interesting story for us, please contact us at (323) 421-7514

