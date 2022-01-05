My darling in disguise is a manga series by Shinichi Fukuda. It was serialized in Square Enixs Young Gangan in 2018. As of October 2021, it can be collected in eight volumes. CloverWorks decided to make the series an anime.

The story follows Wakana Gojo, a high school student who wants to become a hina doll maker. Unexpectedly, Marin Kitagawa, a popular girl at school, saw her making doll costumes. It was a dream for her to cosplay and after seeing Wakanas skills, she asked him to make a costume for her. In particular, she wanted a costume from the video game that she loves. Wakana has no experience in making costumes for humans but saw her passion and determination so he agreed to create a costume for her.

Details of episode 1 of my darling dress up

Click to enlarge My Dress-Up Darling Episode 1 Release Date & Time, Countdown, Where To Watch, News & Everything You Need To Know

It has been confirmed that My darling in disguise the first episode will be released on January 9, 2022. It will be available on various channels such as Tokyo MX, GTV and BS11. Those who do not have access to these channels will have to broadcast the series on Funimation. Muse Communication has also licensed the series for viewing for fans residing in South East and South Asia.

Those who wish to check out the series on Funimation can do so easily as the streaming site offers a free trial period for non-members. Those who wish to become members, on the other hand, can sign up and pay $ 5.99 per month or $ 59.99 per year. Membership will provide them with perks like ad-free shows, access to manga and anime libraries, and simulcast one hour after Japan.

At the time of this writing, there is no confirmed total number of episodes for My darling in disguise. Fans will have to wait for confirmation from Funimations whether the anime will have an English voiceover or not. The streaming giant is known to offer dubbed versions of its tracks, so there’s a chance that My darling in disguise will have one too.

Will Wakana succeed in making the Sailors costume? Viewers will need to tune in to find out!

My Dress-Up Darling Episode 1 Countdown

My Dress-Up Darling Episode 1 Countdown

Loading…

RELATED: Top 12 Most Popular Animes in 2021 Rankings