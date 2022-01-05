Design a circular fashion system that works for everyone

This article was originally published in the BSR preview.

The fashion industry is moving from linear business models to more circular business models, including repair, recycling, resale and rental, while simultaneously being shaped by macro forces, such as automation and deregulation. climate.

This transition offers both an opportunity to proactively respond to the industry’s long-standing workforce issues by designing new business models and a responsibility to ensure that new jobs created are good jobs. .

The significant impetus behind circularity begs the question for both industry and policymakers: How can we harness this transformation to reimagine and rebuild the global fashion system so that it works for all?

Through Keep workers informed (KWIL), we brought together more than 45 major players from the fashion industry, established brands, emerging circular companies, worker representatives, sustainable fashion experts and international institutions to explore this issue.

Our research uncovered three key findings:

1. As business models change, circularity offers a significant opportunity for entrepreneurship and skills enhancement.

The growth and investment in circular fashion signal the significant business potential of the transformation of the fashion industry. For example, only four luxury resale platforms have attracted over $ 134 million in total investment within 16 months to August. Companies that offer recycling services, repair, rental or resale platforms are emerging rapidly and growing rapidly.

As traditional large companies seek to adapt, circularity can also provide economic and entrepreneurial opportunities for workers. Our research, in which we interviewed nearly 200 workers, suggests a significant appetite for engaging and starting new circular businesses. In India, 66 percent of workers surveyed, and especially women, want to start their own business but feel constrained by lack of investment and business skills. Workers already have much of the knowledge necessary for a successful transition. For example, informal waste workers understand how garment and textile waste is separated, processed and returned to the market.

Circular economy jobs require general skills such as agility, language and business skills, and technical skills (garment deconstruction). Our research found that skills (generally) and training are lacking at all levels of the industry. Equipping diverse groups of workers with the necessary skills and entrepreneurial opportunities can accelerate the creation of a circular and resilient fashion value chain.

2. Marginalized and disenfranchised groups are overrepresented in segments of the value chain likely to develop in a more circular system, and there is a high risk of perpetuating existing labor issues in circular roles.

The transition to a more circular industry means that the opaque and complex global fashion value chain will expand to encompass new segments and activities such as recycled plastic, agricultural waste and textile recovery, sorting and recycling. . Our research found that parts of the industry that are already circular today, such as collecting waste for recycling or sorting for resale, have some of the worst working conditions, high levels of informality and negative social impacts on communities. Informality in the garment and textile industry is a major challenge for a just, equitable and inclusive transition to circularity, as many activities aimed at supporting a circular mode system rely on informal workers. In addition, harassment, long working hours and low levels of worker representation are also major concerns among circular workers today.

3. The transition will take place in a context of growing precariousness and economic inequalities throughout the global fashion system.

KWIL’s economic modeling suggests that circularity, automation, and other macroeconomic factors could significantly disrupt employment growth in the fashion industry by 2030. The variation in the number of jobs today hui and what we see in the scenarios is a range of 6.72 million jobs, or over 11% of the fashion value chain jobs included in the model. The regional variance of job losses and / or gains in our economic scenarios is significant, with China and India experiencing the most significant changes. KWIL’s economic modeling also reveals that wages in the garment and textile industry are likely to be highly volatile relative to the rest of the economy. Worryingly, most scenarios predict lower wages for low-skilled jobs in all geographies, while highly skilled salaries tend to increase.

The potential social impact of circularities can only be realized through intentional action

Our results suggest that the circular fashion transition brings a number of potentially important benefits for workers, including:

The potential for strong job creation;

More multifunctional and stimulating roles, with improved worker health and safety;

Entrepreneurship opportunities, especially for women, and;

Increased potential for integrating informal workers into the value chain, providing them with social protection, etc.

Conversely, without the intentional integration of employment and social justice aspects, and adaptation of operating standards in the industry, there is a real risk of perpetuating the same difficult issues for workers due to a lack of representation, consideration in decisions, regulatory protection and an imbalance of power throughout the supply chain.

The KWILs report highlights how changing industry dynamics and potential job disruptions increase the need to address these traditional industry challenges in the circular transition. To help prioritize a path to circularity that supports workers, it presents 10 recommendations to enable a just, equitable and inclusive transition.

You can find the full report here, offering an initial mapping of the skills needed, an exploration of how circularity will affect different roles, how the impacts on employment will play out in various circular models and detailed recommendations for fashion and textile companies and policy makers .

If you would like to explore how your business could work collaboratively with peers and BSRs to help develop new strategic approaches that improve the global fashion system so that it works for everyone, please connect with our team.

This research project was developed and supported by a grant from the Laudes Foundation. The foundation’s partnership and financial contribution were invaluable to the success of the project. We are also very grateful for the contributions of the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, the H&M Group and Target to the results of the project and to the various organizations who contributed their views and ideas to this work.