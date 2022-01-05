Ted Lasso’s Juno Temple dazzles in green dress as she jumps into boyfriend’s arms on set of The Offer

Juno Temple cut a glamorous figure in a green sequined maxi dress as she was seen on the set of her new series The Offer in Los Angeles on Monday.

The actress, 32, who plays Keeley Jones in Ted Lasso, was quickly cast in Paramount’s limited events series as Bettye McCartt after the series’ success.

Juno was portrayed as Bettye, assistant producer Al Ruddy, played by his co-star Miles Teller.

Between shots, Juno held the long train in one hand as she was seen talking to the staff in black socks and slippers.

The 10-episode series is written and produced by Nikki Toscano.

This series is expected to explore the behind-the-scenes drama during the making of The Godfather.

In July 2021, The Offer had to suspend filming after Miles tested positive for Covid-19 after previously refusing to be vaccinated.

The deadline first reported at the end of July that someone in Zone A, which includes the main players and the creative team, had tested positive for Covid-19.

Miles initially joined the series to replace Armie Hammer, who left production after being accused of sexual abuse, with explicit text messages also appearing to show him delving into cannibalistic fantasies.

The series, slated for release this year, has a surprisingly large cast representing those responsible for creating one of the greatest American films of all time.

The massive cast also includes Giovanni and Colin Hanks, and Matthew Good stars as super-producer Robert Evans, while former Grey’s Anatomy actor Justin Chambers plays Marlon Brando.

The actress was active on her Instagram account highlighting Ted Lasso’s reunion at The Grove Apple Store in Los Angeles in November.

Juno posted several photos of her look, personally thanking Versace for her black wedge heels which “literally caught everyone’s attention.”

The Emmy-winning series has been renewed for a third season in October 2020.