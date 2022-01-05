The Pretty Woman openwork dress in Pull and Bear





From the wardrobe of the film ‘A pretty woman’ Not only is the long red dress full of drapes famous, the brown midi cocktail model printed with white polka dots or the jacket suit with Bermuda shorts, the first garment that wears Julia robert It is also part of this famous repertoire. We refer, as you will surely remember, to white and blue cutout dress with a metallic washer on the central axis which the actress wears with high patent leather boots the moment she meets Richard Gere on Rodeo Drive. Bold, sexy and modern, a mini and skinny design true to the ’90s fashion that could now be trending and directly is. Julia Roberts in ‘Pretty Woman’. (Courtesy / Touchstone Pictures) Unlike the rest, this dress hasn’t been cloned countless times by fashion brands, until today: Pull and Bear has just released its own take on the legendary debut look of Viviane Ward, the character he played Julia Robert, and it’s ideal for letting go and not stopping looking for the next evenings. Keeping the original model, the Inditex brand offers us a monochrome reinterpretation that will make all moviegoers fall in love. Black, also tight and with two large side slits, the new Pull and Bear dress He will surely have a hole in your collection and we look forward to pointing out that with him you will be signing some of your best nightgowns of the season. The Pull and Bear dress. (Courtesy) Made in an elastic fabric that mixes polyamide, elastane and viscose in its weft to recreate this second skin effect, it is a round neck, sleeveless model, dropped armholes, openings on both sides of the abdomen, silver washer detail that connects the upper part with the lower part, a straight and mini skirt, and another opening in the rear area. It was seeing it and automatically reminding us of the iconic two-tone dress with which Julia robert He shows his terrific guy in his first scenes as the protagonist of the unforgettable movie ‘Pretty Woman’. The Pull and Bear dress. (Courtesy) Part of the new collection of Pull and Bear, It will not take long to unleash the madness among moviegoers and therefore exhaust themselves. If you love it and see the perfect dress to wear on Christmas dates as well as other events that will come later, don’t think about it and buy it for only 20 euros. Available from XS to XL, due to its slim fit, we recommend that you choose a size larger than the one you usually wear. From the company’s styling team, they show us that in addition to high-heeled boots, basic pumps or thin-strap sandals, you can also join their cut-out model to a few sneakers and continue to waste the sensuality on a casual touch. The look is yours, what cannot be missing in your wardrobe is the dressed as the ‘Pretty Woman’.

