London Fashion Week merges men’s showcase into February schedule – WWD

London fashion will be a moving feast in the first half of 2022, with designers showing off on schedule, on schedule, and in Milan and Paris as they sidestep and weave their way around the winter restrictions of the COVID-19 and the Growing Wave of Omicron.

There will be no men’s shows in January and the February edition of London Fashion Week is once again a unisex showcase. While many designers are fine with these changes, others are choosing to do their own thing and host events that cater to both commerce and consumers.

John Alexander Skelton, who is known for his nostalgic approach to men’s tailoring, is set to present the brand’s fall 2022 collection on January 8 with “a sort of ceremonial performance” in the crypt of St. Pancras, in central London.

“I never wanted to be a part of all the hassle of fashion week and its circus-like presence,” Skelton told WWD. “My first two shows were not during fashion week and the rest were never on the program, but had to be during fashion week since I started having a showroom in Paris for sales. There’s nothing subversive or interesting about fashion week – it’s about as iconic of the establishment as it gets, which doesn’t pique my interest.

Men’s designer Craig Green is also expected to feature outside of the program. He plans to return to London and present his fall 2022 collection on February 9.

After organizing several show-in-a-box presentations, Jonathan Anderson is taking his pre-fall collections for men and women JW Anderson to Milan as part of the official program organized by Camera della Moda in Italy.

Bianca Saunders, who won the ANDAM Fashion Prize last year, will present her new collection in Paris in cooperation with the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion on January 19.

In a previous interview with WWD, Saunders said, “I want to be a household name. Being in Paris is what really gives you more international credibility.

For the February edition of London Fashion Week, a slew of trendy emerging designers are slated to present physical shows, including Asai, Bethany Williams, Conner Ives, Feng Chen Wang, Nicholas Daley, Paolo Carzana, SS Daley, Saul Nash, Stefan Cooke, and Yuhan Wang.

Flagship London brands including Erdem, Simone Rocha, David Koma, Emilia Wickstead, Roksanda and Temperley, as well as rising stars such as Halpern, Nensi Dojaka, Knwls and Rejina Pyo, are also expected to return.

It’s still unclear whether Burberry, London’s biggest brand, will be featured during London Fashion Week, which runs February 18-22.

In recent seasons, the brand has experimented with new formats and schedules. Burberry released its Spring 2022 menswear collection digitally during Paris Menswear Fashion Week, while the womenswear collection was a runway movie that aired in late September as Milan Fashion Week drew to a close and Paris began.

Due to COVID-19, Brexit and the usual ups and downs of designers, London Fashion Week has always been forced to adapt and strategize.

The British Fashion Council has canceled the January 2022 menswear showcase mainly due to uncertainties surrounding the pandemic, which only increased during the holidays due to the Omicron variant. Granted, the showcase’s early date – right after New Year’s Day – has long been problematic for designers, press, and buyers, and it’s unclear whether those early January shows will ever return.

The men’s shows for June 2022, however, are slated to take place, if COVID-19 permits.

The BFC also said it decided not to go ahead in January after assessing the challenges of moving goods, samples and people between the UK and mainland Europe after Brexit, and as a result of surveys and round tables with designers, as well as conversations with showrooms. . All goods from the European Union to the UK require a customs declaration since January 1.

London Fashion Week also faces broader challenges beyond COVID-19 and Brexit.

The majority of London brands are small businesses increasingly relying on direct-to-consumer channels rather than wholesale. What’s more, putting on shows is expensive: the bare minimum required to put on a real show during London Fashion Week is at least 150,000 pounds.

While the BFC does what it can to offer free funds and space to certain designers by partnering with sponsors like Clearpay and TikTok, it often doesn’t make financial sense for some brands to spend that kind of money. for a show.

A London-based fashion designer who has exhibited in several cities told WWD: “The professional audience is not here. Doing a show here doesn’t generate the same buzz. Instead of burning all that money, I can allocate the budget elsewhere to improve my direct-to-consumer business. “